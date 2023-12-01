Ticket Prices For Georgia-Alabama Are Jaw-Dropping, Especially Compared To Other Conference Title Games

Videos by OutKick

If you want to attend the much-anticipated Georgia-Alabama that will crown an SEC champion, prepare to fork over a lot of dough.

According to StubHub, getting into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome isn’t going to be easy. The cheapest price for a single, nose-bleed ticket to this game is $311.

I get the price tag, I really do. This is unequivocally the biggest game in a loaded conference championship weekend and could drastically shake up the CFP picture. If the No. 1 Bulldogs win, they’ll lock in the No. 1 spot in the country. But if the No. 8 Crimson Tide pull off the upset, it could create unmitigated chaos and could leave the SEC out of the CFP.

Georgia will look to continue its quest for a national championship three-peat, which began with a victory over Alabama (seen above). Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide will look for revenge. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Throw on top of the fact that the game will take place at one of the most gorgeous professional sports stadiums in America, and you get the price tag. Debate all you want about whether or not it’s justified. There are fans out there who will pay this amount to watch a college football game.

But you’ll be shocked to find out how high this price is compared to the minimum entry fee price for the other college football games.

Georgia-Alabama Tickets Are Far Higher Than That Of Every Other Conference

Let’s take a gander at what other schools are charging for people with their respective conference title games. All stats are from StubHub unless otherwise noted, and go from most to least expensive.

Big 12, No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State – $46

Big 10, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa – $35

Conference USA, Liberty vs. New Mexico State: $29

Mountain West, Boise State vs. UNLV – $29

ACC, No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville – $25

Sun Belt, Troy vs. Appalachian State – $18 ($197 on StubHub, but ESPN reported this lower price earlier this morning)

($197 on StubHub, but ESPN reported this lower price earlier this morning) Pac-12, No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon – $15

AAC, SMU vs. No. 22 Tulane – $12

MAC, Miami (OH) vs. Toledo – $4

In total, the price of all of those games equals $213. That means I could get into every non-SEC conference championship game and buy myself roughly six chicken bowls at Chipotle – and I would still have paid less for one ticket to the Georgia-Alabama game. And that’s just to sit in the nose-bleeds!

Now I get that there is some nuance to all this pricing. Some of the games aren’t as high-stakes (no offense, SMU and Tulane), and some matchups already seem like forgone conclusions (no shade, Iowa). Plus, some tickets are standing room only, or just aren’t that great in general. But even so, to have that big a disparity in pricing is nothing short of astounding. And to only pay $15 to watch the Washington-Oregon game is throughly disrespectful to the Pac-12.

I guess football truly does mean more in the SEC. But unfortunately for fans, it also costs more – like, a lot more.