Nick Saban Bluntly Reacts To The Very Real Possibility SEC Gets Left Out Of The Playoff

Alabama coach Nick Saban wants to see an SEC team in the College Football Playoff, no matter what happens in the conference title game.

The Crimson Tide play Georgia in the SEC championship game Saturday, and there’s a very real chance an Alabama win would freeze the conference out of the playoff.

The worst scenario for the conference is:

Alabama beats Georgia

Washington beats Oregon

Florida State beats Louisville

Michigan beats Iowa

Texas beats Oklahoma State.

In that scenario, undefeated Michigan and Washington are locks. Florida State at 13-0 would almost certainly also get in, despite playing with a backup QB. That means there’s one spot that 12-1 SEC champ Alabama, 12-1 Big 12 champ Texas and 12-1 non-champ Georgia would fight for. Seeing as how Alabama would be the conference champion, they’d be ahead of Georgia, but the problem is they lost to Texas.

It’s likely the fourth spot would go to the Longhorns if the scenario above plays out. Oregon beating Washington probably doesn’t chance much. To put it as simply as possible, Alabama beating Georgia makes it very possible the entire SEC watches the playoff from home.

Nick Saban wants to see an SEC team in the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Yet, no matter what happens, the man responsible for bringing six national titles to Tuscaloosa wants to see the SEC in the CFP.

“I haven’t paid a lot of attention to it because, you know, we don’t really control that. We have no control over that. We have control over how we play, how we execute, how we prepare our team and that’s where our focus is. I think there should be some representation from the SEC, regardless of who wins the game. Absolutely. I think this is one of the best leagues, you know, in the country, and if you’re a one-loss team and you play through this league, I think you’re one of the best four teams in the country. Some kind of way, there should be representation, some kind of way because of the league itself and the competition in the league,” Saban said during his weekly Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

You can watch his full comments below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"I absolutely think there should be some representation from the SEC in the CFP regardless of who wins this game..



I don't pay a lot of attention to it because we can't control it & I don't want our players to pay attention to it either" ~ Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gnhw1mnmHL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2023

Should Saban and the SEC be nervous?

As stated above, there is a very real scenario that results in the SEC probably getting left out. It’s not far-fetched at all, and Saban talking about the quality of the league doesn’t mean anything.

If Alabama had beat Texas earlier in the year, then the SEC would have two undefeated teams meeting in the conference title game and this conversation wouldn’t happen.

However, Alabama did lose and Texas is racing towards a playoff spot. Losses have consequences, and the SEC might learn that the hard way Saturday.

The best case scenario for the SEC is Georgia wins Saturday. That would guarantee the conference a spot. However, all bets are off if Alabama pulls off the upset and other favorites win.

Will the SEC be left out of the College Football Playoff? (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

There will be mass meltdowns if the SEC doesn’t make the CFP. It would be the first time in history, and the reactions will be incredible to watch. That Texas loss is absolutely haunting, and it could doom the conference if Nick Saban and company pull off the upset.