Arizona Cardinals Fired Coach For Allegedly Groping Woman In Mexico

The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler after he allegedly groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend.

According to ESPN, Mexican authorities were notified of the incident, and then informed the Cardinals. Arizona terminated Kugler and sent him back home Monday morning.

Kugler is the second Cardinals coach to be accused of assaulting a woman this year.

Last spring, ex-running backs coach James Saxon turned himself in after assaulting a woman in her Indianapolis home. He was put on leave in August when the story became public, and resigned last month.

Cardinals coach Sean Kugler fired after allegedly groping woman. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Sean Kugler becomes second Cardinals coach fired this year

News of Kugler’s firing first broke Tuesday, when head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the coach was relieved of his duties but didn’t elaborate any further.

Several reporters said an incident occurred Sunday night and that Kugler was sent home Monday morning.

Consequently, he was not with the team during Arizona’s 38-10 loss to San Francisco Monday night.

Kugler, 56, had been on Kingsbury’s staff in Arizona since 2019, and had previously coached for the Lions, Bills, Steelers and Broncos.

He also served as the head coach of UTEP from 2013-2017.