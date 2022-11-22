Arizona Cardinals Fire Coach For Unknown Incident In Mexico City

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals who, following a 38-10 drubbing by the San Francisco 49ers, are 4-7 on the season.

In that most recent embarrassing defeat, the Cardinals played the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. And, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, something went down with one of the team’s offensive assistants, Sean Kugler.

The Cardinals have relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties following an incident in Mexico City on Saturday night, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) November 22, 2022

Kingsbury did not elaborate on the incident but made it clear that Kugler was no longer with the team. According to several reporters, the incident occurred Sunday night and Kugler was sent home on Monday morning. Consequently, he was not with the team during the Monday Night game.

Arizona Cardinals coach Sean Kugler was sent home from Mexico City by the team and has been fired. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals crippled by injuries

The Cardinals offensive line has been a mess all season due to injuries rather than just poor performance or poor coaching.

The entire interior of their starting offensive line — Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson and Will Hernandez — is on injured reserve. Starting tackle DJ Humphries, who had been playing through injury, missed Monday’s game.

Kelvin Beechum, the team’s right tackle, is the only offensive lineman on the roster who has played at least 75% of the team’s snaps this season.

In addition, quarterback Kyler Murray has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and starting running back James Conner has missed two games this season with a rib injury. Backup running back Darrel Williams is on IR.

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed the first six games of the season (suspension), starting tight end Zach Ertz is now out for the season, and slot receiver Rondale Moore — who missed the first three games of 2022 — suffered a groin injury on Monday.

Add it all up and it’s been a miserable year for the Arizona Cardinals, especially on offense.