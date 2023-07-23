Arianny Celeste Has Some Decisions To Make As She Faces Another Boob Job ‘Go Bigger Or Go Smaller’

Videos by OutKick

The UFC was back in action in London on Saturday night at The O2 Arena. Handling the heavy lifting, as far as the Octagon Girls were concerned, were veterans Jhenny Andrade and Carly Baker.

Not being in the building didn’t keep the two biggest names in the ring card girl business from making their own headlines this weekend. Both Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer were dumping out content prior to the latest UFC London event.

UFC Octagon Girls Brittney Palmer and Arianny Celeste stand on stage during the UFC 228 weigh-in. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Arianny declared that she was team Barbie in a pink swimsuit as the movie debuted this weekend. While Brittney, who didn’t want to be left out of the fun, beat the Las Vegas heat in a bikini.

Slipping into some skimpy swimwear is decent way to get some attention. So is discussing boob jobs, which is what Arianny did on Friday from a plastic surgeon’s office.

The popular UFC Octagon Girl asked her more than 3 million Instagram followers what her, as far as her next boob job, should be.

With a breast implant in hand, and the plastic surgeon tagged in her Instagram story, Arianny asked, “Should I remove, go bigger, or go smaller?”

Arianny Celeste has some decisions to make pic.twitter.com/tOElVjfNP2 — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) July 23, 2023

Unfortunately, as she would go on to explain, Arianny’s visit was out of necessity. She wasn’t just out shopping for an upgrade.

There’s an issue with one of her implants she currently has that needs to be addressed. She explained, “Thank you for the kind words. I am here because I have an encapsulation but I don’t think many guys know what that is!”

An Upgrade Is Not In The Cards For Arianny Celeste

The encapsulation, as explained by the 37-year-old, has caused one of her implants to harden. So she paid a visit to the doctor’s office to discuss having her implants replaced.

Anyone hoping she was going to upgrade will be disappointed.

Arianny added that she plans to keep them the same size, “I don’t think I’ll be going bigger because I think I’ll keep it normal and classy, I want them to look good in little dresses and still wear a size small.”

Here’s to a speedy recovery and the shortest of breaks from the UFC and from content.