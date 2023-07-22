Arianny Celeste Proves She’s Team ‘Barbie’ With Swimsuit Photo

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste seems pumped up for the “Barbie” movie.

Right now, there is a huge debate unfolding across America:

Are you seeing “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer” first? Or, in the case of Travis Kelce, do you even know who J. Robert Oppenheimer is and why he’s an important historical figure?

Everyone seems to have an opinion. Personally, I’m all about “Oppenheimer” inject the story of America building the atomic bomb right into my veins.

Arianny Celeste is ready to roll with “Barbie.”

Well, it seems like Celeste has chosen her side, and proved she’s team “Barbie” with a new swimsuit photo on Instagram.

It definitely looks like she won’t be asking for a ticket to “Oppenheimer” when she gets to the theater. She’ll be locked and loaded for the movie with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Is “Barbie” the right choice for Celeste over “Oppenheimer”?

Life is all about choices. Every moment of life is about the choices we make. Some are much more significant than others.

Choosing “Barbie” over “Oppenheimer” is a decision millions of people will make over the coming days, and it appears Celeste has no regrets about her choice.

Arianny Celeste is team “Barbie.” (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

It seems like your intent is clear the moment you drop a swimsuit photo. It’s crystal clear at that point, but is it the right choice?

One film is about America’s great scientific and military achievement. The other is based on Barbie dolls. Which one do you think is more impressive?

I know where I stand, and it seems like Celeste is on the other side of the fence. Fortunately, this is America, and there’s more than enough room for both.

Arianny Celeste shares Barbie-themed swimsuit photo on Instagram. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Now, fans will have to wait to see her review or any reviews that come out. Both films are being praised by critics as incredible. At the end of the day, I think the bros are still riding with “Oppenheimer,” even if Celeste is rolling with Robbie and Gosling.