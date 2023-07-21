Carly Baker Is BACK On Instagram And Crushing It With Bikini Content

Videos by OutKick

Carly Baker’s break from the content game is officially over.

The popular UFC octagon girl had gone dark on Instagram, and it appeared like she was on a lengthy break.

It’s not exactly rare. Baker isn’t as prolific when it comes to posting on social media as some other popular women on Instagram.

She’s been known to take extended breaks, and was clearly on another. Her previous post before her latest was June 24. That’s not exactly yesterday.

Carly Baker drops new Instagram content.

Well, she’s back and ready to roll. Baker dropped a new post Thursday chronicling her travels from Spain to London, and let’s just say she leaned heavily into the bikini content.

In fact, that was kind of the main theme of the now-viral post.

Is Carly Baker back or is she back? The answer is obvious, and the answer is yes. After nearly a month off Instagram, Baker is back and swinging for the fence.

With July nearing an end, she clearly decided to fire up every Instagram influencer’s favorite app, upload some content and let it fly.

It took less than a day for her to, once again, go viral. It’s pretty much a guarantee whenever she decides to share some new posts.

Carly Baker is incredibly popular online. She has a huge following on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Baker has a solid following.

Carly Baker might not have the same level of popularity as Arianny Celeste or Brittney Palmer, but she definitely has a solid following.

Baker currently has more than 262,000 followers and her feed is loaded with viral content. It’s the exact kind of posts you’d expect out of a UFC octagon girl.

Carly Baker returns to Instagram with bikini photos. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Now, will she return to keeping a low profile or get back to regular posting? Time will tell, but for now, she’s back!