Brittney Palmer Escapes The Heat Wave In A Bikini

Brittney Palmer is doing her best to remain cool as a heat wave sweeps across the country.

As anyone who has stepped outside knows, it feels like the surface of the sun in many parts of America right now.

Temps are hitting unofficial highs, you can’t be outside for more than a few minutes without getting drenched in sweat and it’s far from an ideal situation.

The lowest high temp for the next couple weeks in Las Vegas is projected to be 106 degrees. At that heat, you could start cooking eggs on the sidewalk. Not suggesting it, but it could probably be done.

It’s simply a brutal situation anywhere without quick access to A/C.

Brittney Palmer hits the beach to escape Las Vegas heat.

Well, Brittney Palmer decided she’d had enough of the Las Vegas heat and let it be known she was using one simple strategy to cool down:

Hitting the beach in Los Angeles in a bikini. It’s certainly not the worst strategy we’ve ever seen here at OutKick, and the UFC octagon girl is definitely not the only one doing it.

If you’re going to beat the scorching hot temps, you might as well go viral and get some clout doing it.

The weather is unrelenting, and Palmer is ready for it.

The temps are truly out of control, and no, this isn’t a lecture about the climate changing. Not at all. Simply stating facts, and Las Vegas, where Palmer was, has seen some of the worst of it.

Turns out being in the desert in late July results in scorching hot temps. That’s even more the case this year.

Brittney Palmer decided it was time to catch a flight to LA, where it’s still hot but doesn’t feel like hell. From there, she hit the beach. The content grind never stops for the popular UFC octagon girl.

Brittney Palmer beats the heat in a bikini. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Best of luck to everyone else trying to stay comfortable as we all fight this brutal heat wave taking over America. Clearly, Brittney Palmer has her strategy figured out.