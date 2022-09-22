Antonio Brown Performs Rap Show At Very Small Bar In The Most Random City Possible

Antonio Brown’s future in the NFL is practically nonexistent at this point. He’s shifted his focus to music and entertainment. Now, about a week after dropping a music video with two incarcerated rap legends, he is set to perform in the most random city possible.

Brown made his first public, very cringeworthy appearance as a rapper (musician? artist? whatever the proper terminology might be for what he does…) in front of an unexcited crowd back in April. He later showed up at Chicago’s Lyrical Lemonade in June and performed his now-viral dance at Rolling Loud Miami in July.

Since then, Brown has been mostly out of the public eye. Sure, he’s been hanging out with Kanye West and popped up here and there.

Antonio Brown shows up at SprayGround 2022 Pop Up Fashion Show in New York City on Sept. 8, 2022.

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

However, outside of last week’s music video, there hasn’t been much from him since earlier in the summer. Until Thursday night, that is.

Antonio Brown is set to perform in Worcester, Massachusetts at Whiskey On Water.

Worcester, about an hour from Boston and an hour from Foxborough, could not be a more obscure location. And the bar/venue itself is not a big, nationally-recognized spot by any means.

Worcester, Mass. to Foxborough, Mass. and Boston, Mass. (image courtesy: Google Maps)

Brown has some ties to New England and the Patriots fanbase from his time with the team, but still. A former All-Pro wide receiver is now a rapper performing to a small-capacity crowd at a tavern-turned-night club in Worcester. What a time to be alive!

Antonio Brown performs at Whiskey On Water in Worcester, Mass.

According to the official even page, the concert is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will open with three D.J.s before Brown comes on to close the evening. Should things go according to plan, it is set to end at 2:00 a.m. ET, so it would seem like the former pass-catcher is going on after midnight.

As of Thursday morning, all four “tiers” of tickets are sold out.

Antonio Brown sells out Whiskey On Water.

The benefits of each ticket tier and the amount of tickets sold are unclear. Regardless of what they mean and when he comes on, Brown will be performing in front of a packed house… in Worcester.