Antonio Brown Plans On Playing In The Arena League Football

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown wants to get back on a football field, and might do it with the Albany Empire.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the majority owner of the AFL franchise, and so far, his tenure has been a disaster.

He was thrown off the field prior to a game and members of the team reportedly weren’t being paid. Now, the circus is apparently ascending to the next level.

AJ Pankowski reported Wednesday that head coach Tom Menas and other team representatives told him the plan is for AB to play as soon as the team’s May 27th home game.

BREAKING: Just got off the phone with @thealbanyempir Head Coach Tom Menas and team representatives. They both told me it's their understanding that @AB84 plans to play for the Empire as soon as their next home game on May 27th.



More on @CBS6Albany. — AJ Pankowski (@PankowskiAjCBS6) May 17, 2023

Antonio Brown hasn’t played a snap of pro football since he infamously abandoned the Bucs and threw a tantrum during a 2021 game against the New York Jets.

The former NFL WR marched off the field and never played again.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown plans to suit up in the AFL.

This has disaster written all over it. If there’s one thing Antonio Brown loves, it’s attention. He can’t get out of the spotlight, and over the past year and a half, it’s rarely for good reasons.

He allegedly leaked pornographic images, allegedly exposed himself to a woman at a pool in Dubai, targeted Tom Brady’s relationship during his divorce from Gisele, shared a fake nude photo of the QB’s former wife and the list goes on and on.

Now, he’s reportedly gearing up to play for the Albany Empire. Apparently, his tenure running the team hasn’t been enough of a joke yet.

This has some serious Jackie Moon vibes, and that’s not a compliment. The AFL is already not taken seriously. Now, an owner might get on the field and start running routes. Is anyone going to take it seriously?

To tell you how much of a joke the AFL is, the now defunct Washington D.C. – the DC Valor – let you sit with the opposing team with all you could eat and drink for $50. The idea an owner might suit up and play is honestly a step above that insanity.

Antonio Brown reportedly plans on playing for the Albany Empire. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We’ll see how it shakes out if Antonio Brown actually does it. My money is on it being a complete and total circus, but at least it may be fun.