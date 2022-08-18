Antonio Brown Planning A Music Video That Will Be A Mess In The Best Way

Ex-NFLer Antonio Brown knows how to grab attention, and he’s hoping to do that with an upcoming music video.

According to TMZ — in between taking shots at his old pal Tom Brady — Brown is working on a music video for “Put That Sh*t On,” a song that is no doubt populating many a Spotify playlist these days.

The song is the lead single from Brown’s album, which dropped last spring. Since then he’s even performed live and showed off a new signature dance move (if you can call it that) while wearing what looks like crab-fishing attire.

Antonio Brown is probably done with football. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kj6w3sMQII — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) August 1, 2022

It’s not the catchiest tune that has ever been released. If you’re into that sort of thing, more power to you, but I think it makes Terry Bradshaw’s Christmas album, Sings Christmas Songs for the Whole World sound like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

That said, I am eagerly anticipating the release of this music video. It’s going to be appointment viewing, especially if AB is financing it himself and has no one to answer to.

It will be a cataclysmic mess by which we will all be transfixed — at least I will. I love a good musical train-wreck; I’ve watched the video of Corey Feldman performing at a minor league baseball game more times than I’d care to admit.

Antonio Brown is a consummate showman. He’s like P.T. Barnum with sick hands. Expect a music video full of over-the-top special effects, a narrative that makes you tilt your head like a confused German Shepherd, and self-indulgent symbolism that makes no sense to anyone except the man they call AB84.

It’ll be magnificent.

Not in a Citizen Kane way, but in a The Room way.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle