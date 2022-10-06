Antonio Brown Supports Kanye West Amid ‘White Lives Matter’ Drama, Says All Lives Matter

Things have been relatively quiet on the Antonio Brown front as of late. But that quickly changed on Thursday when the former NFL wide receiver showed support for Kanye West amid his ‘White Lives Matter’ drama. Brown jumped on Instagram to show support for West while writing that all lives matter.

West is facing intense backlash after wearing a t-shirt with ‘White Lives Matter’ written on the back of it at a Paris fashion show earlier this week. Brown let the world know he’s on Team Kanye by posting a video of the two of them together with the caption All Lives Matter.

After taking serious heat from media and fans, West has continued to double down on his decision to wear the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt.

Shortly after the initial photo alongside Candace Owens went viral, West wrote: “everyone knows that black lives matter was a scam, now it’s over, you’re welcome” on his Instagram story.

Then, on Wednesday, West shared his very simple explanation behind his decision to wear the shirt to begin with. He shared another photo on Instagram explaining white lives do matter.

This likely isn’t the last time we hear from AB or Kanye as the drama surrounding the ‘White Lives Matter’ message seems to grow more and more by the day.