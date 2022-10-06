Kanye West Gets Honest About Why He Wore A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Kanye West electing to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt at a Paris fashion show earlier this week sparked outrage among the liberal social media crowd. The rapper, who knows how to stir the pot unlike anyone else in the entertainment world, explained the simple reasoning behind the shirt.

Ye shared a photo of his WLM shirt to Instagram on Wednesday with a caption explaining that white lives actually do matter, despite what the woke mob says.

West’s explanation was technically the third time he’s doubled down on his white lives matter message. Shortly after the photo of him with the t-shirt on went mega-viral, Kanye wrote: “everyone knows that black lives matter was a scam, now it’s over, you’re welcome’ on an Instagram story.

Instagram/Candace Owens

Instagram/KanyeWest

This new drama involving West won’t slow down anytime soon. Folks in the media and BLM supporters will continue to relentlessly attack him and Ye won’t be able to ignore the criticisms.