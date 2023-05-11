Anthony Davis Is NBA’s Softest Player, Leaves Game In Wheelchair After Being Hit In The Face

Videos by OutKick
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reportedly had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair after being hit in the head.
If that’s the case, the dude is softer than room-temperature butter.
At one point in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, Davis took an inadvertent elbow from Kevon Looney.
Oh, come on, guy. Walk it off, it’s the playoffs.
Well, Davis didn’t walk it off because he left the game in a wheelchair.
Fortunately, early reports are that Davis didn’t sustain a concussion from the contact.
Wait a second… a seemingly innocuous play, a wheelchair, a towel over his head… did Anthony Davis crap his pants?!
He didn’t make a miraculous recovery a la Paul Pierce and didn’t return to the game, which the Lakers lost 121-106. They lead the series 3-2.
It’s moments like this that make me so happy that the NBA and NHL playoffs happen at the same time.
Why? For the sake of comparison.
Just days before Anthony Davis took that “brutal” shot to the mug, this happened to Dallas Stars forward Miro Heiskanen in their second-round series with the Seattle Kraken.
Surely, if Anthony Davis had to leave in a wheelchair, then surely Heiskanen needed to be taken to the locker room on a stretcher and placed in a hyperbaric chamber and/or bodybag.
Nope. He had the equipment staff throw a fish bowl on his brain bucket and he returned to the ice the next morning and played in the following game.
It’s cliche at this point, but guys like Anthony Davis and Miro Heiskanen continue to prove it’s true: NBA players are Charmin soft, while NHL players are gritty like that Scott single-ply stuff that comes on the giant roll.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle
One CommentLeave a Reply
My guess is that Davis starts game 6 and if he is playing poorly he will leave due to lingering effects of the “vicious” hit to the head lol. Probably learned from lebron who left a nba finals game with cramps…