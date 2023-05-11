Anthony Davis Is NBA’s Softest Player, Leaves Game In Wheelchair After Being Hit In The Face

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis reportedly had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair after being hit in the head.

If that’s the case, the dude is softer than room-temperature butter.

At one point in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors, Davis took an inadvertent elbow from Kevon Looney.

Anthony Davis took an elbow to the face by Kevon Looney and headed to the Lakers bench 😮pic.twitter.com/DCSyQQmflb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Oh, come on, guy. Walk it off, it’s the playoffs.

Well, Davis didn’t walk it off because he left the game in a wheelchair.

Anthony Davis was wheeled out in a wheelchair, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/MoVANM5jlO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2023

Fortunately, early reports are that Davis didn’t sustain a concussion from the contact.

Early diagnosis indicates Anthony Davis appears to have avoided a concussion and is doing much better now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2023

Wait a second… a seemingly innocuous play, a wheelchair, a towel over his head… did Anthony Davis crap his pants?!

He didn’t make a miraculous recovery a la Paul Pierce and didn’t return to the game, which the Lakers lost 121-106. They lead the series 3-2.

It’s moments like this that make me so happy that the NBA and NHL playoffs happen at the same time.

Why? For the sake of comparison.

Just days before Anthony Davis took that “brutal” shot to the mug, this happened to Dallas Stars forward Miro Heiskanen in their second-round series with the Seattle Kraken.

Jordan Eberle scores a pretty goal at the expense of Miro Heiskanen 😬 pic.twitter.com/RH9smd6dim — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 8, 2023

Surely, if Anthony Davis had to leave in a wheelchair, then surely Heiskanen needed to be taken to the locker room on a stretcher and placed in a hyperbaric chamber and/or bodybag.

Nope. He had the equipment staff throw a fish bowl on his brain bucket and he returned to the ice the next morning and played in the following game.

A couple pretty good looks at the cut on Miro Heiskanen’s face pic.twitter.com/E6wrXLhfH7 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 9, 2023

It’s cliche at this point, but guys like Anthony Davis and Miro Heiskanen continue to prove it’s true: NBA players are Charmin soft, while NHL players are gritty like that Scott single-ply stuff that comes on the giant roll.

