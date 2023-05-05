Senators Ted Cruz, Maria Cantwell Bet Brewskis On Dallas Stars-Seattle Kraken Series

Videos by OutKick

Has the postseason really started until two politicians make some kind of low-stakes bet over a series? If that’s what you’re waiting on, then the Stanley Cup Playoffs have officially begun thanks to a bet between Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell.

Cruz reached out to Cantwell, a Democratic senator from Washington with an offer to liven up the Seattle Kraken-Dallas Stars second-round playoff series.

.@SenatorCantwell, looks like @SeattleKraken had a good first game. But I’m confident @DallasStars win this playoff series. Let's make this wager interesting: I’ll put up TX's @FranconiaBrew and @Fritolay for your office that Dallas wins.



What’ll you give my office when Dallas… — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 5, 2023

Cruz was a little late putting this bet on the table. By the time he did, the Stars were already down 1-0. That was after they somehow lost Game 1 in overtime despite Joe Pavelski scoring 4 goals.

The Texas senator offered up some beer from Mckinney, Texas’ own Franconia Brewing Co. (their kölsch sounds dynamite. I’m a big kölsch guy). He said he’ll throw in some Frito-Lay snacks, which aren’t what I think of when I think of regional foods, but they’re still good.

Cantwell was on board with the idea and had some goods from the PNW to offer should the Kraken win the series.

You’re on, Ted. I’ll wager a case of Sky Kraken from @fremontbrewing and salami from woman-owned @SalumiSeattle.



Looking forward to those beers, .@SenTedCruz https://t.co/fflvHGJy3d — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) May 5, 2023

Senator Cantwell is offering — rather fittingly — some of Fremont Breing’s Sky Kraken Hazy Pale Ale. She’ll also ship some salami from Seattle’s Salumi to Cruz’s office.

That bet was made just before Game 2, which the Stars won 4-2. The teams split the opening two games in Dallas, and the series will now shift to Seattle for Games 3 and 4 starting on Sunday.

Senator Cruz likes to make bets with fellow lawmakers in the past. Most recently, he countered California Rep. Eric Swallwell’s offer to bet on the 49ers-Cowboys playoff game from earlier this year.

How about we bet a Chinese dinner instead? https://t.co/7sSk1jwiGl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 17, 2023

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle