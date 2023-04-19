Anthony Bass Trolled By Astros Announcer, Says He’s In The Game ‘To Clean It Up’

Videos by OutKick

We’re onto at least day three (could be four; they’re starting to run together) on Anthony Bass’ Popcorngate, and now opposing announcers are dragging him.

In case you’re not up to speed with the social etiquette debate that has swept the sports world, Bass posted a tweet in which he admonished United Airlines because they “made” his wife clean up the popcorn his kids dropped on the floor.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

The incident led to people giving their take as to who was at fault whether that was Bass and his wife or the airline. Then, right when everyone was starting to lose interest in talking about children dropping popcorn on a plane, Bass tried to troll everyone and kept the debate raging.

Now, he’s more synonymous with popcorn than any person since late great popcorn magnate Orville Redenbacher, and hearing it from opposing announcers.

Bass came into the Blue Jays-Astros game on Monday night in the bottom of the sixth inning with his team getting annihilated 8-1.

Houston Astros announcer Geoff Blum threw out a short, sweet, and rather conspicuous line to welcome Bass to the mound.

"Anthony Bass on to try and clean it up" pic.twitter.com/QoUXnrDe6W — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 18, 2023

Perfectly executed. Blum didn’t shoehorn it in there, it flowed naturally and had considerable teeth. A splendid troll job.

Things did not go well for the former Astro, as he only lasted two-thirds of an inning and gave up one run before being pulled from the game.

Popcorngate should honestly be the least of Bass’ worries this season. He has a 7.36 ERA so far this season.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle