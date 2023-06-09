Anthony Bass Apology Tour Continues, Blue Jays Pitcher To Catch First Pitch On Pride Weekend To Appease Woke Mob

Videos by OutKick

The walk of shame for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass continues.

Bass made headlines recently by having the unmitigated gall to even mildly criticize liberal ideology.

He shared an Instagram video discussing the Bible-based case to boycott Bud Light and Target for poorly thought out LGBTQ+ promotions.

For that thought crime, Bass was forced to issue a humiliating, hostage video style apology to the media.

But the Blue Jays weren’t done there in punishing the 35-year-old reliever.

In fact, manager John Schneider and team general manager Ross Atkins excoriated him publicly.

According to The Athletic, they both told him “how disappointed and how angry we were.” Atkins also said that Bass apologized to him and teammates “for creating any harm and for hurting others. That was not his intent and his emotion was very strong as was mine. I was personally hurt myself and he felt my disappointment and anger. So it was a very charged exchange.”

And now the team will reportedly have him catch the first pitch for their “pride weekend.”

The Blue Jays will have Anthony Bass catch the ceremonial first pitch on Friday to begin their Pride Weekend celebration, per @KeeganMatheson pic.twitter.com/rm0VNUgGuQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 8, 2023

As always, the lesson is don’t ever offend the left, because they do not take prisoners.

Anthony Bass bowed to the woke mob’s pressure with his apology. (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Anthony Bass Shows The Power Of Progressive Establishment

The woke left does not tolerate dissent, and Bass’s weeks-long walk of shame illustrates that perfectly.

Had Bass shared a video critical of Christianity, he’d be celebrated and honored.

But because the video went against the prevailing corporate political viewpoints, he’s excoriated.

There’s obviously nothing wrong with having pride nights, or in the Blue Jays case, an entire weekend.

But what’s concerning about the Anthony Bass incident is how vitriolic the reaction has been.

Expressing unapproved corporate views is now seen as hurtful and dangerous. Expressing anti-Christian or progressive views is celebrated.

Just ask Anthony Bass.