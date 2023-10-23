Anquan Boldin Explains Why Cardinals Would Be ‘Foolish’ To Move On From Kyler Murray

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Cardinals could move on from Kyler Murray and trade him before the Oct. 31 trade deadline. The franchise could also wait and try to move the QB this offseason. Arizona could also honor his massive contract and stick with him for the foreseeable future, which is the route former Cardinals’ wide receiver Anquan Boldin would like the team to go with.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero laid out earlier this month, the speculation around Murray is just that, speculation. A trade before the Halloween deadline would be a surprise at this point in time.

Murray returned to practice last week for the first time since tearing his ACL on Dec. 12 of last year. With the former Oklahoma quarterback back on the field, speculation about his future is only going to pick up from here on out.

Boldin is all-in on the Cardinals moving forward with Murray under center.

“I think you have to, man,” Boldin told Fox News about whether or not Arizona should stick with Murray. “I think what he brings to the table, you’d be foolish to move on from him.”

Kyler Murray’s future in Arizona may be up in the air, but former Cardinal Anquan Boldin wants to see the QB stick around. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

As for the off-field ‘issues’ involving Murray – like him not watching a lot of film on the opposition – Boldin acknowledged them but believes the dynamic QB is worthy of another shot.

“We heard about the issues in the past. Some people saying he’s immature, he doesn’t study enough,” Boldin said. “But there’s not a lot of dynamic quarterbacks like him in the league. So when you have the opportunity to have a guy like that on your team, I don’t think you’re quick to move on from him. I think there’s a lot of teams who would have a guy like Kyler than not.”

Murray had a more-than-solid first three seasons in the league accounting for a total of 90 touchdowns but also threw 34 interceptions over the course of those 46 games. He threw seven interceptions compared to 14 touchdowns during his injury-shortened season a year ago.