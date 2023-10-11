Kyler Murray And Cardinals Continue Working On Return From Injury, A Trade Before Deadline Would Surprise

Videos by OutKick

The blaring speculation — that’s all it is at this point — from around the NFL is the Arizona Cardinals will be trying to move on from Kyler Murray before the 2024 season begins.

That’s what some NFL people are telling OutKick. That’s what others are apparently whispering to other media asking about the Cardinals’ quarterback.

But that is not coming from inside the Cardinals organization. So everyone is, well, sharing an educated guess.

Here’s my educated guess: It would be surprising if the Cardinals trade Murray by the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 27: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cardinals Trading Murray At Deadline Difficult

The situation is fluid, according to a source, because there are simply so many unknowns. And resolving all those is what makes getting Murray out of the building and off the books by the deadline hard to fathom.

A move by the time the 2024 draft comes around, however, is another matter. That’s much more possible.

But it remains hard to see the path for a trade to made in the next three weeks.

That’s the quick rundown on what is an exceedingly complicated situation the Cardinals definitely must resolve in the next six months.

You can stop reading now. Or read on and learn more stuff…

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 11: Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the field before the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cardinals Want Their QB Healthy

The Cardinals, for now, are taking it one day at a time, as coach Jonathan Gannon suggested last week, because they want to get Murray healthy first.

“We knew his timeline in where he’s at and that’s kind of a day-by-day deal as with all of our guys that are coming off an injury,” Gannon said. “He’s been very upbeat the whole time, but these past couple of weeks I’ve seen a little bit of a different bounce in his step.

“He’ll keep going day-by-day and when he’s ready to get out there we’ll get him out there.”

The clock is ticking.

It probably began moving Oct. 6 when Murray became eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list. At any point after that date, the Cardinals could open a three-week practice window to evaluate Murray on whether he can return to game action or not.

And if not, after those three weeks of evaluation pass, Murray may stay on PUP the rest of the season and not play at all

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 12: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals is carted off the field after being injured against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray Hasn’t Played Since Knee Injury

Murray hasn’t played since tearing his right ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season. Although there was speculation Murray might be ready soon after four games this year, the Cardinals have shared no specific timetable for his return.

Murray, managing the ups and downs of his rehabilitation, has shown an eagerness to get back on the field practicing. His personal timeline was always to play this season, per a source.

And he has sought out advice from others about how wise it would be to push for that quick-as-possible return while not opening himself up to a setback.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of those Murray has spoken with. The two ran into each other in the offseason and Murray immediately picked his peer’s brain.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow Talked To Murray About Knee

“We just talked about the process,” Burrow said after the Bengals visited Arizona last weekend. “I’ve been through it, so I could give him some insight. He’s a great guy. I was happy to talk with him. He’s going to come back better than ever.”

Burrow blew out his knee on Nov. 22, 2020 and rehabilitated in time to start the first game of the 2021 season. He helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl that season.

A similar time line would have Murray back on the field within two weeks. which Burrow suggested might be asking a lot at this stage.

“Professional football players, whenever you’re not out there with the guys it’s always really tough,” Burrow said. “But at the same time, you got to think about your body, you got to think about your career, and you got to think about what’s best for the organization.

“So if you’re not ready, you can’t come back. It’s always tough. I’ve been there. It is what it is. It’s part of this profession.

Cardinals Have Great Draft Picks To Work With

Rumors are similarly part of the profession and that’s why there’s so much talk about Murray’s future in Arizona.

The Cardinals obviously need a high performing quarterback to ever contend again. Their first choice for getting there is hoping Murray continues developing into that top tier QB. That’s why they want him fully healthy and back on the field.

But the Cardinals have another choice: Drafting a star quarterback in next year’s draft.

And it just so happens Arizona already owns two first-round picks, a second- and three third-rounders in what represents about as deep a reservoir of picks as any team has collected for the next draft.

Adding another high value pick in exchange for Murray would only improve Arizona’s ability to get in a position to draft a top QB.

And this is where I should note, there are no promises with this trade and draft strategy because Arizona could easily end up picking a quarterback who isn’t as good as Murray. This while paying dearly for the privilege.

The Cardinals could also opt to keep Murray and use their quiver of picks on a handful of players picked in the early rounds to upgrade the roster.

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 13 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray #1 escapes Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald #99 during the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals game on December 13, 2021, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Finances Of Trading Kyler Murray

Finally, this being the NFL, money will absolutely have a say in the decision.

Because Murray signed a $230.5 million contract extension last season, a trade would leave the Cardinals a whopping hole in their salary cap structure. A trade, next March for example, would result in a $46.2 million dead-money charge on Arizona’s cap.

Yes, it would save the club $35.3 million in cash, which is a major consideration for some teams. But the problem would be finding a trade partner. It’s not like the Cardinals would be dangling Burrow.

Murray can be an upgrade for some teams. But he could also be an acquired taste, given his 5-foot-10 stature, durability issues, and performance that still needs polishing.

So what team would give up a valuable draft asset while also asking on $35.3 million in guaranteed money for 2024 while absorbing salary cap hits between $43.5 million and $55 million over the next four seasons?

Hard to say, which is why there are so many things that need settling — the first of those being Murray getting healthy this season.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero