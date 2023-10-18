Kyler Murray Officially Returns To Arizona Cardinals Practice, Which Makes Them An Interesting Team In The Second Half

Videos by OutKick

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a season-ending knee injury last year that already cost him nearly half of this season. Some of the projections had him missing this entire campaign, too.

However, Murray returned to the practice field Wednesday. Although he’s not going to play in Week 7, there is optimism that he can return in Week 8. The Cardinals have the latest possible bye week this season (Week 14), so there’s no “wait until after the bye.”

Once Murray is ready to go, he’s going to be on the field. The way things seem to be progressing, that appears to be sooner rather than later.

I admit the headline of the article might be a tad misleading. I don’t believe the Cardinals are an interesting team in the sense that they’re going to go on a run and make the playoffs or anything like that.

They still have one of the worst rosters in the NFL, though Josh Dobbs has played admirably. But, reality came crashing down after the win over the Dallas Cowboys. Based on the players’ reactions to winning that game, it was like the Cardinals won the Super Bowl.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon gets a Gatorade bath after his first career NFL win 🙌pic.twitter.com/IjjdYXbGuB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 24, 2023

Judging on their performance since, it only furthers that assessment.

After going 3-0 against-the-spread in their first three games, Arizona has lost by at least two touchdowns in each contest since. And, it hasn’t been all because of quarterback play.

Thus, Murray can’t play “savior.” However, that doesn’t mean the team isn’t interesting. They might be the most fascinating non-playoff team in the league.

Arizona Cardinals have tough tests coming up with which to evaluate QB Kyler Murray

The team needs to decide its next move. Murray got a massive contract extension that isn’t easy to just move on from. So, it might seem like they should just draft Caleb Williams or Drake Maye in the upcoming NFL Draft.

However, that’s easier said than done. Plus, they gave Murray that contract for a reason: they thought he could be a franchise quarterback. Can he? Probably not. But, we don’t know that for sure.

With the current quarterback play in the NFL, Murray might just be a top 10 QB right now. If you don’t believe me, look around at the starting QBs in the league. He’s top 15, no question.

Jonathan Gannon, the new head coach, did not draft Murray. Neither did their current GM, Monti Ossenfort. They don’t have allegiance to Murray, but they did inherit his contract.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon and quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There’s no risk to seeing what they have in Murray. Plus, look at their schedule: they play the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles from Week 9 to the end of the season.

Thus, the Arizona Cardinals are going to see what Kyler Murray can do against some of the best defenses in the NFL.

That makes them interesting.