NFL Photographer Ken Griffey Jr. Snapped Some Sweet Photos During Cowboys-Cardinals

One of the biggest shocks of this NFL season came when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Cardinals were double-digit underdogs going into the game. Not only did they win, but they did so convincingly, 28-16. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was on hand for the upset, but in a professional capacity.

For professional athletes — even the greatest ones — their sports careers end at a relatively young age. Most people don’t get to retire — and be financially secure — until their 60s at the earliest.

But for professional athletes — the ones who make enough to be comfortable — that age falls anywhere from their late 20s to their early 40s.

Baseball-HOFer-turned-sports-photographer Ken Griffey Jr. took some great pictures of the NFL action in the Cardinals win over the Cowboys. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Ken Griffey, Jr. hung up the cleats at the age of 40 after the 2010 season with the Seattle Mariners. He played 22 years in Major League Baseball, all but one of those seasons coming with the Mariners and Cincinnati Reds.

But Griffey needed something to do after his playing career. Some athletes go into broadcasting and media. Some leave the business entirely. Griffey chose the former, but in a different way than most.

Rather than become a talking head on a baseball program, Griffey started taking pictures. He’s now at the point where he’s a professional sports photographer. He recently spent time following Lionel Messi’s transition to American professional soccer.

Now that the NFL season is underway, Griffey is taking his talents to the gridiron. He was on hand for the Cowboys-Cardinals game Sunday and got some really cool shots.

In this shot, Griffey Jr. perfectly captured the game's action. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/TRrtXBxEdb — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 26, 2023

It's @_CeeDeeThree caught in action by photographer Ken Griffey Jr. (cont.) pic.twitter.com/QkCtSpzVLT — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 26, 2023

Griffey Jr.'s got @dak on the run! (cont.) pic.twitter.com/ghJjC7B8hp — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 26, 2023

Football starts and ends its fans.



And so does this thread of Ken Griffey Jr.'s photos.



(End Thread) pic.twitter.com/r1rObJPpzg — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 26, 2023

Not bad for a Baseball Hall of Famer!