Ken Griffey Jr Now Photographing Lionel Messi MLS Matches

Stars from all over the sports world want to see Lionel Messi play, and MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. is apparently no exception.

Griffey had a Hall of Fame career, mostly with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, finishing with 630 home runs and ten Gold Gloves in center field. He also brought fun into baseball for an entire generation of fans, paving the way for the more exuberant celebrations of the modern era.

But Griffey wasn’t finished with sports after retiring in 2010. Like former teammate Randy Johnson, Junior took up photography.

And these days, one of the most photographed subjects in the sports world is an equally legendary figure, Lionel Messi.

Nashville SC traveled to Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday to take on Messi and Inter Miami CF.

And sure enough, Ken Griffey there was there as part of the press corp.

Sports photographer and @MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in his element. 📷⚾️ pic.twitter.com/kK79DiWnIO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 31, 2023

He did take some time out from his busy photography schedule to talk to Floyd Mayweather, however.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: (C-R) Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. talks with MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. prior to a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Ken Griffey Didn’t Get The Most Exciting Lionel Messi Performance

Wednesday’s match marked the first time Messi hasn’t scored since joining Inter Miami, making for a disappointing 0-0 draw.

But Griffey’s presence at the match almost upstaged the soccer on the pitch.

Floyd Mayweather and Ken Griffey Jr. link up to watch Messi tonight 🙏



(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/jmHcvrBtAd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2023

This isn’t the first major event the 53-year-old has been credentialed for; earlier in 2023 he was part of the All-Star Game festivities in Seattle.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 10: Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Given ticket prices to see Messi play, becoming a professional photographer may be a faster, and cheaper way, to see him play in person.