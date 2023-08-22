Another Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown Over Missed Child Support Payments

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown is back to his antics and involved in another story that’ll only prove troubling for the ex-NFL wideout.

An arrest warrant was made for the 35-year-old in Miami-Dade County court on Aug. 9 after Brown failed to make child support.

It’s the second instance Brown has been lagging on payments this year and faced with jail time in order to pay up.

In April, Brown was accused by his ex and baby mama Wiltrice Jackson of owing her more than $33,000 in missed payments. The two dated during Brown’s days with the Steelers and share a daughter.

As OutKick’s David Hookstead wrote, Brown avoided jail time by posting the $33,260.58 child support payment.

This time around, Wiltrice Jackson is accusing Brown of owing $15,000 in payment.

To avoid jail this time around, AB must pay the 15K plus an additional $5,000 for legal fees.

AB’s behavior may be unpredictable, but his penchant for getting in trouble can be seen from a distance.

Jackson previously accused her ex of domestic violence. Brown was not charged.

Included in AB’s laundry list of mischief is his infamous final game of NFL football; flashing his junk in a public pool; and failing to pay workers for his National Arena League team, the Albany Empire.

Brown’s post-football woes starkly contrast his ability on the field.

In the lengthy prime of his career, Brown gained acknowledgment as one of the best wideouts in the 2010s NFL.

Brown’s character issues later in his career derailed his career. Poor judgment has followed the 35-year-old.