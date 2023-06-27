Antonio Brown Threatened With Legal Trouble By National Arena League

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown is still getting in trouble.

The former Pro Bowl wideout may face legal action from his National Arena League team members over reversed paychecks.

According to the Albany Union-Tribune, several players and Empire personnel called AB’s behavior aimless and hurtful for players depending on the team. The Empire personnel are looking for an attorney to take on the case.

AB became a majority owner of the Albany Empire in April.

Brown reportedly owes them $500 each for the team’s final game of the season. Several members were paid for the game until the checks given by Brown were drawn from their accounts.

Albany Empire coach Moe Leggett spoke up against Brown’s reversed checks.

“I’m frustrated,” Leggett said. “I tried to give [Brown] the benefit of the doubt. I tried to work with him, I was trying to be the peacemaker, the mediator to make sure things ran smoothly and just under the radar. But I can no longer do that.”

Empire wideout Fabian Guerra also spoke with the Times Union to criticize AB for neglecting the players’ pay.

“I feel like this was his plan all along,” Guerra said. “I feel like he does stuff for social media and to sell his songs, I think it’s just what he does. That’s the type of guy he is. No one trusts him anymore. I see it hard for him to get any future deals going because of how he is as a person.”

The behavior fits AB, whose final appearance on the NFL field ended with him storming off of it shirtless in 2021.

Antonio Brown played 12 seasons in the NFL: winning a Super Bowl and earning seven Pro Bowl selections.