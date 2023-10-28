Annie Agar, The Spiciest Troll On The Internet, Takes Brutal Shot At Jim Harbaugh With Halloween Costume

Videos by OutKick

Ultimate college football and NFL troll Annie Agar is the leader in the clubhouse for Halloween costumes making fun of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

It’s early, so we’ll have to wait to see if Annie brings home the trophy. Trust me, there will be plenty of contenders over the next few days.

But for now, on this college football Saturday, Annie Agar has set the bar. Take notes:

Annie Agar takes one heck of a shot at Jim Harbaugh

Good stuff, Annie. Well done, and on such short notice, too. Impressive.

Now, there’s a big missed opportunity here, and Annie has a chance to fix it thanks to Elon Musk’s edit button.

It’s pretty obvious, right? It should be the Harburglar. Come on, Annie! It was put on a damn tee for you and you whiffed.

Other than that, A+ stuff from someone who’s mastered the art of internet trolling. Usually, Annie’s taking shots at NFL players and teams — she loves the Packers — but I respect her expanding her portfolio for this occasion.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are in a world of hurt right now, and it’s only just begun. Investigators made themselves comfy on Michigan’s campus just yesterday, and I think we’re about to reach PEAK levels of drama in the college football world.

What started out as some petty sign-stealing from a team or two appears to be headed towards a full blown Astros scandal. I’m obviously here for it. We needed this. It’s been a pretty tame start to the college football season, and we were running out of time to cook up some drama.

Thanks to Jim Harbaugh and some cat named Connor Stalions, we’re BACK, baby!

And so is Annie Agar.

Let’s go.