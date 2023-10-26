Michigan Gave Stolen Signs To Other Teams To Help Beat Potential Playoff Opponents: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Michigan sign stealing scandal is getting more explosive with each passing day, and the latest development indicates the Wolverines might have been sharing information.

Jim Harbaugh’s program is currently engulfed by accusations it was running an incredibly complex and detailed sign stealing operation that centers around currently-suspended staffer Connor Stalions.

Stalions is accused of being the pointman in an operation that filmed sidelines of upcoming opponents and potential opponents ahead of games.

Evidence allegedly shows Stalions purchased tickets, quickly moved them around and there’s been reporting teams have video evidence of the filming.

Michigan is facing serious sign stealing allegations? (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

More allegations emerge against Michigan.

A new accusation has now surfaced, and it could drag more teams into the mix. FootballScoop dropped a bombshell report “that Michigan may have attempted to assist the opposition of a potential CFP opponent in an effort to disrupt that team’s potential path to the Playoff.”

The same report from FootballScoop claims Michigan scouted at least Georgia and Tennessee in the SEC, but doesn’t specify what programs Michigan might have attempted to help or if the help was accepted. The Bulldogs famously crushed Michigan in the CFP in 2021.

A Michigan official told OutKick the program wouldn’t be commenting on the allegation of giving out signs due to the ongoing investigation.

So, who could the Wolverines allegedly have given signals to – an accusation the school won't comment on – in order to gain an edge?

The sign stealing scandal is growing.

Michigan’s sign stealing scandal isn’t just a big story in the world of college football. It’s one of the biggest stories in all of sports.

Michigan is the current favorite to win the national title, and at the same time is facing serious allegations its been violating NCAA rules and cheating for years.

NCAA rules explicitly prohibit scouting an opponent’s signs in advance and using technology to do it. Stealing signs during a game is fine if you think you can figure it out. That’s not what Michigan is accused of. Not at all.

The Wolverines are being investigated for an incredibly complex and efficient sign stealing program spearheaded by Stalions in direct violations of NCAA rules.

Now, FootballScoop is reporting Michigan might have used the stolen signs to help other teams knock programs out of their way, which again, the school wouldn’t comment on to me. Is this college football or “Game of Thrones”? It’s honestly getting a bit hard to tell.

Did Michigan give signs to other teams to help beat potential opponents? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.