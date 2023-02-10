Porn Star Angela White Suffered Life-Threatening Injury While Filming

Videos by OutKick

Angela White suffered a significant injury on set.

White is known for being one of the most famous women in the adult entertainment industry, and the Australian-born star finished third in Pornhub’s 2022 top searches.

She’s very popular to say the least. As we all know, greatness and eliteness require sacrifice. Nobody gets to the top of the mountain without a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and in Angela White’s case, nearly her life.

Angela White suffered a serious injury while filming. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Angela White suffered serious injury filming with Keiran Lee.

During her first ever scene with Keiran Lee, she suffered a ruptured appendix, which is a possibly fatal injury.

“The first time I ever [had sex with] her, I put her into hospital and this was actually not on purpose. We were shooting content and we were going active, we were going at it for like over an hour. After that, I’m like ‘See you sweetheart, lovely day.’ I’ve gone home then found out two days later she’s gone back home to Australia. She said her stomach’s hurting and had to go see a doctor – apparently her appendix burst in the scene, which could have killed her,” Lee explained during an appearance on the “Pillow Talk” podcast, according to the Daily Star.

What caused the injury? He’s not sure, and added, “I don’t know but listen, I could have killed Angela White on our first scene.”

Angela White had her appendix burst while filming. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

White clearly made a fine recovery.

For any fans out there worried about White’s health, you can breathe easy. This scene happened awhile ago, and her profile only rises with every passing day.

Even the greatest athletes and performers suffer bumps in the road. That’s just life. You can sit and pout and sulk, or you can get back to grinding it out.

Angela White has won 108 adult entertainment awards. For comparison, Michael Jordan won just six NBA rings and Leonardo DiCaprio has just one Academy Award. She bounced back in a huge way.

Angela White had her appendix burst while filming. (Credit: Getty Images)

Her resilience and toughness we can all learn something from. Don’t let a potentially life-ending injury derail your career.