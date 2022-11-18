Angela White, Also Known As ‘The Meryl Streep Of Porn,’ Reveals Interesting Fetishes Her OnlyFans Subscribers Have

The term porn star gets thrown around a lot when talking about adult actresses. But it fits when it comes to Australian porn star Angela White. In fact, she might be more deserving of the title “porn superstar.”

White has been dubbed “the Meryl Streep of porn.” Her 163 award nominations and 97 wins certainly adds some justification to the nickname.

As if the award count alone wasn’t enough of an impressive resume she became the first three-time Female Performer of the Year winner at the AVN Awards in 2020.

Adult film actress/director Angela White (L) and webcam model Harli Lotts at Adult Video News Awards (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

White, who lives in Los Angeles now, is back in Australia for this year’s Sexpo, which will be in Melbourne from November 25 to 27. Ahead of the health, sexuality, and lifestyle exhibition she stopped by news.com.au’s podcast I’ve Got News For You.

The interview covered her career in porn, which White started when she was 18 and in college. She gave some details about how scenes are shot and revealed that she hasn’t had any awkward moments while filming. At least not awkward to her.

The 37-year-old revealed that during the pandemic her OnlyFans page became her top source of income. She’s now in the 0.01% of creators and doing very well for herself financially.

Angela White Is A Certified Star

When asked if she received any bizarre requests from her exclusive content following, she admitted that nothing is bizarre to her anymore. She also admitted that some of her best paying customers are those with fetishes.

“I mean, foot fetish stuff is very popular. I also have a large community of gooners,” she told the podcast host.

“Gooners love to edge so edge themselves – and not just like regular edging where you take yourself to the brink of orgasm and then pull back for maybe for 30 minutes an hour.”

“Gooners edge for days, weeks, months without completion. And they just obsess over me and I really enjoy making content for them, because they get so excited about it.”

“They’re a lot of fun,” White concluded.

That doesn’t sound like fun, but I’ll take her word for it that those who engage in that are fun. She is a well-decorated professional at the end of the day. If anyone would know it would be the Meryl Streep of porn.