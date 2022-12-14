Pornhub Year In Review Released, Porn Legend Brandi Love Reacts Exclusively With OutKick

Pornhub has released its annual year in review data, and as always, there’s lots to dig into.

The popular porn streaming company is known as the biggest name in the adult entertainment industry, and every single year, the data is dissected like it’s the Zapruder film.

Well, the data is pretty straightforward this time around. The top five performers were Abella Danger, Lana Rhoades, Angela White, Eva Elfie (honestly have no idea who she is) and Riley Reid. Those five were watched more than seven billion minutes in 2022. OutKick favorites Kendra Lust and Brandi Love also made the list of most searched porn stars.

In reaction to still being a hit with fans, Brandi Love told me, “After 18 years in the industry, it extremely flattering & humbling to still be amongst the most searched performers. While I hope that it’s due in part to the fact that I genuinely enjoy myself & care about my scenes. I know that it’s due to my extremely loyal & amazing fan base. They are the ones searching. They are what inspires me & fuels my passion each & every day.”

Brandi Love talks still being a huge hit on Pornhub. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/FilmMagic)

As for what categories people really dove into on the porn site this year, Lesbian, ebony, Japanese, threesome, anal, milf and transgender took the top seven spots. Transgender was up 5 spots from 2021 and threesome shot up six spots.

Abella Danger was the most famous porn star on Pornhub in 2022. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

While not cracking the very top spots, outdoors breaking into the top 10 was due to a 121% increase in traffic from last year. Searches for “feet” also shot up 38% worldwide and 145% with women from 2021.

“Real amateur homemade” was also up a staggering 177% from 2021, but still a relatively low-traffic category.

What influence did Hollywood have on Pornhub in 2022?

Hollywood also left a mark on the porn industry and on Pornhub in 2022. Harley Quinn, Star Wars, 365 Days, Black Widow and Wonder Woman were the top five most searched parody movies and characters.

It would appear there is a substantial market for x-rated content that mirrors what mainstream Hollywood produces on a yearly basis.

Kendra Lust remains a consistent hit with Pornhub fans. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

What country took the mantle for watching the most porn?

Americans like to win. The USA is known for being the best at just about everything imaginable, and to the surprise of nobody, the red, white and blue took the top spot in the 2022 rankings for viewership.

“Gamer girl” was a term that blew onto the scene with a 813% increase, and Americans were 59% more interested in MILFs than the rest of the world.

MILF is a popular Pornhub category with Americans. (Credit: Getty Images)

What will 2023 bring Pornhub viewers? Time will tell, but we have no doubt here at OutKick it will be as crazy as always.