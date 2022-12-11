Porn Star Kendra Lust Reacts To IBF Bantamweight Champion Ebanie Bridges’ Title Defense

Ebanie Bridges topped off her huge week with a successful defense of her IBF Bantamweight title on Saturday night. The pre-fight hype was fueled by the trash talk of challenger Shannon O’Connell.

O’Connell isn’t a fan of Bridges’ work outside of the ring, including the Blonde Bomber’s attention grabbing lingerie weigh-ins. In the lead up to the fight she called the champ a “skanky stripper.”

Ebanie Bridges lands a punch on Shannon O’Connell during their IBF Women’s World Bantamweight title fight (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

The insults didn’t seem to phase the champion all that much. She did her lingerie thing during weigh-ins and launched an OnlyFans page prior to stepping into the ring for her first title defense.

O’Connell found out the hard way that Bridges is more than a skanky stripper. The early rounds of the fight were a back-and-forth battle. Bridges dropped O’Connell in the third and continued to land big shots into the later rounds.

The big shots bruised the side of O’Connell’s face. Then in the eighth-round Bridges turned up the heat even more. She pressed forward until she rocked O’Connell with a big right-hand that caused the referee to step in.

Ebanie Bridges Is Just Getting Started

After the win porn star Kendra Lust, who is a sponsor of Bridges, took to Twitter to congratulate the headline creating boxer and take a shot at her opponent.

Lust said, “And still @EbanieBridges. Way to shut up @shotgunshannon1.” The congratulatory tweet included a clip of Bridges ending the fight.

Bridges now holds a 9-1 record with 4 knockouts. The loss drops the more experienced O’Connell’s record to 23-7-1 with 11 knockouts.

A title defense, a new sponsorship deal, and launching an OnlyFans page is a busy year for most. Bridges did all of that this week. She’s more than earned some time off.

I’m sure she’ll take that then get back to work preparing for a big 2023 which promises more content, more lingerie weigh-ins, and more title defenses.