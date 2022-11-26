Boxer Ebanie Bridges Teams Up With Porn Star Kendra Lust

IBF Bantamweight champion Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges has a new partnership. On Friday the rising boxing star announced that she had teamed up with porn star Kendra Lust’s brand Lust Army ahead of her title defense on December 10.

Bridges, known for lingerie weigh-ins and making money off of her horny fans, took to social media to reveal her new partnership. She said, “Hey guys I’m so excited to announce my partnership with Kendra Lust and Lust Army.”

Porn star Kendra Lust is now a sponsor of boxer Ebanie Bridges (Image Credit: Instagram)

“She’s a huge combat sports fan, she’s an icon for women and female empowerment, which is everything that I stand for,” she continued.

“She’s amazing and I’m so pumped to have her as part of my journey, part of my team, and on my way to the top. Thanks Kendra, I love you. Lust Army!”

Ebanie Bridges And Kendra Lust Are Quite The One-Two Punch

This partnership makes a lot of sense. The only real question is, what took so long? Lust is a big fight fan and a sponsor of boob flashing Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter Tai Emery.

The porn star also recently defended Bridges. Her title fight opponent Shannon O’Connell took shots at her for taking her clothes off and called Bridges a skanky stripper.

Lust responded to O’Connell’s criticism by tweeting, “So what makes u special @shotgunshannon1. You can judge and shame a woman for being sexy?”

Bridges also had some things to say about O’Connell’s comments. She shared a video of O’Connell talking trash about her and responded in the caption, “Underestimate me so I can embarrass you.”

“Hey O’Connell remember after ur last fight u were upset I was pretending I didn’t know who u were? Saying I was scared,” she continued. “Well I know who u r, I just didn’t think you deserved the free exposure or a payday. But now we getting paid I’ll give you some attention.”

“I’ve listened to you trash talk me the last 2yrs & I’m looking forward to showing u what this sKaNkY sTriPpeR can do in 8 weeks.”

We’re down to just a couple of weeks left before this fight goes down. The Blonde Bomber now has Lust’s support in and out of the ring. That should make for an entertaining weigh-in at the very least.