Andy Dalton Says There Are Not ’32 Guys Better Than’ Him In NFL, Views Himself As Starting-Quality Quarterback

Andy Dalton started 14 games last season for the New Orleans Saints. Believing that they needed an upgrade, the team signed Derek Carr in free agency. So, Dalton pursued other opportunities. Ultimately, the Carolina Panthers signed the veteran quarterback.

They did so in March, six weeks before the NFL Draft.

However, Dalton knew the team was planning to use the #1 overall pick — that the Panthers acquired five days prior — on a quarterback.

Perhaps Dalton thought he might be able to start over a rookie. Or, he didn’t have many other suitors.

But most people expect #1 pick Bryce Young to start in Week 1 for the Panthers. That leaves Andy Dalton as the team’s backup quarterback.

#1 overall pick in the NFL Draft Bryce Young is expected to start Week 1 for the Carolina Panthers with veteran Andy Dalton serving as his backup. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Dalton says he’s OK with that role, but still believes he has the ability to start in the NFL.

“I view myself as a starter in this league; I don’t think there are 32 guys better than me,” Dalton said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But this is the situation I am in, and I understand that. As soon as I don’t think I’m one of the best 32, or a little lower, I’ll be watching football on TV.

“I look back at the last couple of years and some of the situations didn’t turn out the way I would have liked,” Dalton continued. “Last year, I felt personally I felt I played good football, but we didn’t win as many games and that is the most important thing.

“I have confidence in who I am as a player. Not a lot of people can say, ‘This is Year 13 in the NFL.’ I feel good about where I am. It’s fun to be in this position, to help the next generation of quarterbacks.”

Andy Dalton struggled last season with the New Orleans Saints and signed with NFC South rival Carolina Panthers this offseason. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

It’s not fair to base a quarterback’s performance entirely on win-loss record. More goes into winning games at the NFL level than just quarterback play.

But the reality is that win-loss is an important metric for quarterbacks. No single player in football has as much impact on the result of games than quarterbacks.

And, using that metric, Dalton’s recent results don’t inspire confidence. Since 2016, Dalton has a 33-51-1 record in 85 starts for the Bengals, Cowboys, Bears and Saints.

His completion percentage over that time is below 63% and just a 1.7 TD to INT ratio (120 TD, 71 INT).

Although, those numbers are pretty in line with his career numbers. But the record is a far departure from his first five NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals when he went 50-26-1.

Andy Dalton had some very successful seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback, but it’s been a long time since then. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He led the team to five-straight playoff appearances during that time, though he went 0-4 in his playoff starts (and missed the fifth game with injury). He threw one touchdown in those four games and six interceptions.

The team reached the playoffs just twice in the 20 years prior to Dalton’s arrival. So, the playoff appearances were a nice change. But the playoff losses mounted.

Dalton hasn’t started an NFL playoff game since 2014. He hasn’t led a winning team since 2015.

But he still believes he’s worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL.

