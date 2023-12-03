Andreea Dragoi Takes Her Talents To Hawaii, Carmen Electra Welcomes December With Playboy Throwback & Nick Saban Took It Personally

Videos by OutKick

Selection Sunday has arrived

The conference championship games have been played and now a handful of people enter a room to decide which four teams deserve a shot at competing in the College Football Playoff.

It’s fitting that in the final year of the four team playoff that there are at least six teams who should probably get a shot at it. That means there are going to be a couple of fan bases upset with today’s announcement.

No. 8 Alabama made things very complicated by defeating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game. It introduced a solid argument for the Big 12 champs, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns, to be included in the playoff.

Does the committee have the balls to go no SEC teams this year? How does Alabama, who upset Georgia to win the SEC Championship, get in but Texas, who beat Bama in Tuscaloosa, end up on the outside looking in?

Do they somehow not include the ACC Champions and select another team over the 13-0 Florida State Seminoles? It’s all unnecessary drama that will be gone from our lives next season with an expanded playoff field.

The only two teams that are in for sure are Michigan and Washington. From there it’s anyone’s guess, but Florida State would appear to have the lead on one of the two remaining spots.

It’s a tough day to be a Georgia fan.

Good luck to their future husbands after 6 hour rounds with the boys. pic.twitter.com/Zw4zU1CQ6o — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 2, 2023

Texas is back

Whether Texas ends up in the College Football Playoff or not, they’re back. They put together a hell of a season and coasted through the Big 12 title game.

A game that the Longhorns played after a dead longhorn turned up in front of an Oklahoma State frat house. It don’t know if that counts for any extra points, but a win over Alabama on the road sure does.

Their only loss was a 4-point loss to Oklahoma, who was undefeated at the time. It’s not a terrible loss. Again, whether they get a shot at a National Championship or not, it looks like they’re finally back.

They put up 49 points after this performance. That’s impressive, because whoever Warren Zeiders is, he had one of the worst National Anthem performances of all-time.

Warren Zeiders National Anthem at the Big 12 Championship. pic.twitter.com/cShV5BXt16 — Brad Walters (@BradWal31353317) December 2, 2023

Warren Zeiders is awful lol. Hard to believe the Big 12 couldn’t find someone better to do the National Anthem. — Kyle Webre (@kylewebre1) December 2, 2023

Warren Zeiders' rendition of the national anthem at the Texas versus Oklahoma State game was 1990 Roseanne Barr awful. He sounded like an SNL parody of a singer. — Dr. Lee Jones (@elbyjay) December 2, 2023

Overcoming that performance and then destroying Oklahoma State the way that the Longhorns did was impressive.

To make things even better for Texas, The Undertaker was there to hand quarterback Quinn Ewers the most outstanding player belt.

pic.twitter.com/U5uOfQrnLW — Man Bear Pig is Real dot Com (@MBPisReal) December 2, 2023

And now to an even more hotly debated topic than which teams are going to make the College Football Playoff. The debate that John from SD started about “big inflated butts” and “fake boobs.”

Big Butts

Last weekend I received an email from John from SD asking for a stop to be put to the “big inflated butts” and “fake breasts.”

• John from SD wrote:

Can we stop with the big inflated butts! Also the fake breasts.

I responded, appropriately I felt, by asking for some examples and opening up the debate to the Screencaps community as a whole.

I wrote:

John, I’m going to need some specific examples here. My big inflated butts and your big inflated butts could be two different big inflated butts. Same applies for the fake breasts.

I try to include something for everyone when I put together Screencaps, that includes the big inflated butts and fake breasts crowd. If there’s too much, I’m open to making corrections.

But this isn’t up to me. Screencaps is a community and the community must decide.

Let me know if you’re with John here and believe some changes need to be made, or if I’m executing on the duties that I have been trusted to deliver on.

As of this morning, I haven’t received one example from anyone. I did receive several responses from the community, thank you for those by the way, but as you can see the Screencaps community is split.

So with that said, I’ve changed absolutely nothing as far as my approach is concerned. As I said, I try to include something for everyone.

ScreenCaps.

• Mike in Pasadena writes:

Hey Sean,

Your IG talent selections are spot on. Don’t change a thing. John from S.D. Is way off base. He can scroll quickly past if he can’t appreciate the curves.

Best Regards,

Mike in Pasadena.

Totally agree with John

• John from parts unknown writes:

PLEASE lessen the number of big butt shots, and NO fake butt shots. And MORE of completely unaided ladies. Natural is best.

And more of the memes!

Thanks for all your efforts,

John

Fake boobs

• Joe from TX writes:

When Clay said he believed in the first amendment and boobs, he didn’t qualify the back half of that statement. Bring all the boobs to the party. Don’t discriminate.

Joe, TX

Big Butts

• Michael H writes:

I’m with John, real beats fake every time.

There you have it. There are those who agree with John from SD and those who don’t. I’ll once again open things up for feedback – send those emails or forever hold your peace.

If I get a tone leaning one way then I’ll either take corrective action or as Joe from TX said, “Bring all the boobs to the party.”

Let’s wrap up this portion of Screencaps on a high note before we get the scrolling going. Who doesn’t love over-the-top Christmas light displays?

Have a day and don’t forget to reach out to help settle the Sunday Screencaps debate once and for all.

