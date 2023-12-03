Sad Georgia Fans Go Viral As Bulldogs Watch Playoff Hopes Disappear

Videos by OutKick

Georgia fans suffered a brutal Saturday, and the emotions of crushed Bulldogs supporters were on display.

Alabama beat the Bulldogs and Kirby Smart in the SEC championship game 27-24. It was a hell of an awesome game, and it means Georgia now will now watch the College Football Playoff from home.

Despite being the favorite and two-time defending national champions, Georgia simply couldn’t get it done. They had their chance to win, and didn’t. Now, they get to watch the CFP instead of play in it.

Welcome to the reality of sports.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban beat Georgia in the SEC title game. Sad Bulldogs fans went viral on social media. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia fans crushed by Alabama loss.

Well, that reality set in for Georgia fans throughout the game against the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban.

The CBS broadcast captured plenty of Bulldogs fans appearing to be on the verge of tears as little old Alabama pulled off the upset.

Check out some of the sad Georgia fans below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Georgia fans were going through it all game long 😓 pic.twitter.com/pdC6kFHX5S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023

No. 1 Georgia on the ropes 😬 pic.twitter.com/eXrRY3WTjt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2023

No. 8 Bama leads No. 1 Georgia at the half 👀 pic.twitter.com/6bYqt1UGk5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2023

Seriously, look at this woman. I’m not even a Georgia fan, and I can feel her pain. I can feel the crushing defeat in her soul.

Weep for me, Georgia fans. Let the emotions flood out. The Bulldogs were supposed to win three in a row. Now, they’re going to be watching from a couch.

I don’t blame fans for being crushed. The highest of highs. The lowest of lows. That’s what sports are all about, and the Bulldogs got the short end of the stick Saturday in Atlanta against Alabama.

The best reaction to the crushed fans might have come from OutKick’s great Joe Kinsey. I damn near spit out my drink when I read this Saturday.

Good luck to their future husbands after 6 hour rounds with the boys. pic.twitter.com/Zw4zU1CQ6o — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 2, 2023

Best of luck next year to all the Bulldogs fans reading this. Just know that while I empathize with your pain, it’s also great for the content game.