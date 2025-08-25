Yahoo Just Got A Whole Lot Worse By Hiring Dan Wolken, Who Tried to Cancel College Football

Wolken is best known for his time at USA Today, where he spearheaded a failed effort to cancel college football during COVID in 2020.

Yahoo Sports just got a lot worse with the addition of Dan Wolken.

On Monday, the outlet announced that the perennial OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge contestant would join the site as a college football columnist.

"Dan will cover the biggest stories in college athletics and contribute across a wide range of sports, including tennis and the Olympics," Yahoo said in a statement.

Wolken is best known for his time at USA Today, where he spearheaded a failed effort to cancel college football during COVID in 2020.

"He famously hid in a closet — figuratively; or maybe not — in October 2020 when the Big Ten prepared to return to action after the liberal mob melted down over the mere thought of athletes competing," OutKick’s Joe Kinsey reported.

Wolken has also warned that "climate change" poses a major threat to the future of college football.

"If you want to actually reimagine the college football calendar, I’d start with the reality that extreme heat and climate change is going to have a major impact," Wolken posted on X. "I also think in 10–15 years, playing football in August and September is going to be untenable."

According to Kinsey, Wolken has since deleted that post — though, of course, screenshots live forever:

Sportswriters are among the most miserable, brain-dead people on the planet. Wolken is simply one of many.

But beyond Wolken himself, the bigger question is the direction of Yahoo Sports — once one of the premier destinations in sports media.

In addition to Wolken, Yahoo recently launched a partnership with combat sports reporter and WWE fanboy Ariel Helwani. Considering Helwani is one of the whiniest and least-liked commentators in the industry, it’s hard not to question the investment.

And who knows — perhaps Yahoo will next dip its toes into the world of DEI and hire the recently fired, mentally unstable Stan Verrett. Just kidding. There are far better ways to satisfy various DEI quotas than Verrett. But you get the point.