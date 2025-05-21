ESPN To Get Rid Of Stan Verrett, Who Predicted OutKick Would Be Out Of Business By 2022

Noted OutKick hater is now looking for work

For five years, ESPN anchor Stan Verrett has been predicting OutKick’s demise. He repeatedly claimed on social media that we would be out of business "soon." He once predicted that 2022 would most likely be our final year on the Internet.

STAN VERRETT IS CREEPILY OBSESSED WITH OUTKICK

In January, during a late Saturday night in which he sent over 13 posts about me, he claimed OutKick had fired me. According to sources, OutKick has not fired me.

Verrett deleted that tweet after we asked ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro for comment.

In the meantime, ESPN is saying goodbye to Stan Verrett. Sources tell OutKick that ESPN informed Verrett that it would not renew his contract, despite his offer to stay at a lower salary.

Front Office Sports first reported that ESPN didn’t plan to keep Verrett on Thursday.

ESPN wanted to fire Verrett in 2023, sources add, but was concerned because he noted in a review that he was "the only black anchor in Los Angeles."

The network laid off his co-host instead: Ashley Brewer, a conservative white woman in her early 30s.

This week, ESPN closed production in Los Angeles and hired an anchor by the name of Treavor Scales. The combination of the two moves prevents Verrett from claiming his firing was racially motivated.

Well, he will probably still blame racism–but no one will listen.

What’s notable, Verrett’s obsession with OutKick hurt him internally at ESPN. Executives, producers, and a former PR manager have apologized to me on several occasions for his conduct.

Most recently, Verrett discussed our exclusive interview with Justin Tucker on ESPN but refused to call us by name:





VERRETT'S BOSS APOLOGIZED TO ME OVER THE NOW EX-EMPLOYEES REMARKS

One of his bosses also apologized to me directly when he lied about a private direct message exchange. In actuality, Verrett DMed me, called Clay Travis a "racist," and told me to "go fuck myself."

He claimed that I DMed him "for advice."

As a general rule, we don’t celebrate or joke when people lose their job. Verrett is an exception, just look at how obsessed he is with me, Clay,, and OutKick:





You can’t convince me that guy is well.

OutKick founder Clay Travis, who Verrett promised would soon be unemployed, had a message for Verrett on Thursday.

"ESPN has fired @stanverrett , who has spent years insanely attacking @Outkick , per @sportsrapport . Congrats on unemployment, Stan! Maybe now you will say men shouldn’t be able to play women’s sports," Clay posted on X.

Verrett previously labeled Clay a "bigot" for saying men should stay out of women’s sports.