Dan Wolken, Who Tried to Cancel College Football Over COVID in 2020, Is Out at USA Today

Columnist Dan Wolken, one of the biggest wokes inside the wokest sports departments in media history, is out at the USA Today.

In a real tearjerker written statement normally seen out of retiring NFL players who are hanging up the cleats after a hall of fame career, the perennial OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge contestant announced that "it was time to go in a different direction."

Then he autographed his statement like he's Tom Brady saying goodbye to all his fans.

Who is Dan Wolken? He was one of the leading ultra-LIB voices who were hellbent on canceling the 2020 college football season due to COVID. He famously hid in a closet — figuratively; or maybe not — in October 2020 when the Big Ten prepared to return to action after the LIB mob went nuts over the mere thought of athletes competing.

Fast-forward five years. Dan is now out at USA Today.

"As much as I’ve tried not to wallow in nostalgia, my mind has been going a lot of places lately. I guess that’s what happens when you’re on the precipice of big life changes," Wolken wrote in his Twitter statement.

"I don’t remember feeling that way in the summer of 2012 when I was on a different life-changing phone call offering me an opportunity to work at USA TODAY. I was younger of course, and a little less attached to things in general, still figuring out who I was going to be as a journalist and mostly just excited for the ride ahead.

"A lot of time has passed since then, but I can look back today and say one thing for certain: The ride delivered everything I could have imagined and more."

He went on and on as if anyone was going to read all that.

"After 13 years with USA TODAY Sports and more great memories than I deserve, it’s time to say goodbye," Wolken added.

We will #neverforget

We'll never forget 2021 when Dan had a problem with leaked audio of Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis dropping multiple "motherf--kers" while unloading on his players.

For some reason, the tweets Dan sent out where he had a problem with Davis have been deleted.

After the COVID era passed, Dan pivoted to another classic lib talking point: climate change.

Ah, but it wasn't just any climate change, it was climate change due to the college football schedule.

Not kidding. He has since deleted the tweet, but his quotes are preserved.

"If you want to actually reimagine the college football calendar, I’d start with the reality that extreme heat and climate change is going to have a major impact," Wolken tweeted.

Time would go on and Dan eventually made his way over to biological males dominating women's sports. You'll never guess which side of the aisle Dan is on. Yep, he's all for biological males kicking female asses in the pool, volleyball court, or the track.

"There has never been a better time in the history of the world to be a female athlete than right now," Dan wrote while defending biological males living out their fantasy of winning titles over women.

What a run it was, Dan.