Woman Accuses Trans-Identifying Male Of Masturbating In Planet Fitness Women's Locker Room

Months after it happened, a woman says a disturbing locker room encounter she posted on TikTok is suddenly going viral.

A woman on TikTok has accused a trans-identifying male of masturbating inside the women's locker room at a Northern California Planet Fitness.

Her original video, posted in May 2024, shows a shadow beneath a bathroom stall door that appears to depict a man masturbating. The video also shows Planet Fitness staff members and the woman's boyfriend confronting the individual as he exits the stall.

That video resurfaced online over the weekend and quickly spread across social media. In response, the woman —named Gracie — posted a new TikTok video Sunday, explaining the full sequence of events and what she says led up to the confrontation.

According to Gracie, the incident occurred in the women's restroom at the Concord, Calif., Planet Fitness.

"I go out to wash my hands, and the shower stops, and this dude comes out," Gracie said. "Literally, straight up dude — tall and just masculine — and he’s naked and wrapped in a towel."

She said the individual walked into the changing area. When she later returned to the restroom, she said she noticed something alarming.

"I turn back around, and I see that shadow, and I’m just like, ‘Okay, there’s no way. Maybe I’m just being delusional,’" she said. "I go back out into the gym, and about 10-15 minutes later, I come back into the bathroom, and he’s still doing that. The shadow is still going."

Gracie said she was alone in the locker room both times.

"I’m just glad it wasn’t a minor that was in there," she said. "I was really uncomfortable."

She said she began recording video because she was afraid no one would believe her otherwise.

"So I start recording it," Gracie said. "Once I get that video, I go and tell the workers at the front desk."

According to Gracie, staff appeared unsure how to handle the situation. But they followed her into the restroom and knocked on the door.

"They seem pretty young, and it’s an odd situation," she said. "They just didn’t really seem like they knew what to do."

She added: "They kind of just stood there and looked at him. They didn’t really do much at all."

Gracie said her boyfriend then intervened verbally.

"You’re making my girlfriend uncomfortable," she recalled him saying. "You’re a weirdo."

She said the individual insisted he was transgender and claimed he was just drying off.

"You could tell just by the way he was acting — he is guilty," she said. "At the end of the day, whether you’re transgender or not, you should not be stroking your sh*t in the women’s bathroom."

Gracie said she didn't call police at the time and later regretted that decision.

"I should have called the cops," she said. "I thought about it, but I was like, ‘There’s no way anything is going to come of this. People are just going to say I’m transphobic.'"

She said she received a call from Planet Fitness leadership the following day.

"The owner of Planet Fitness called me and just kind of [commended] me for doing what I did," she said. "He said I was really brave and apologized. That’s pretty much all that happened. There were no charges pressed."

OutKick attempted to contact the Planet Fitness Concord location multiple times by phone but did not receive an answer. OutKick also reached out to Planet Fitness corporate offices for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Planet Fitness Locker Room Policy Aligns With California Law

California law permits individuals to use locker rooms and restrooms that align with their gender identity, regardless of biological sex. Planet Fitness has adopted a similar policy nationwide.

According to the company’s website, "all members, including transgender members, may use Planet Fitness locker room facilities, bathrooms, showers, and all other facilities/programs separated by sex based on their self-reported gender identity."

However, even with that policy in place, Planet Fitness does not publicly state whether sexual acts of any kind are permitted inside its facilities.

This alleged incident follows another high-profile California gym controversy involving Tish Hyman, a member at Gold's Gym (now EōS Fitness) in Venice.

As OutKick previously reported, Hyman said she was removed from the gym after objecting to a trans-identifying male using the women's locker room. The gym cited its inclusion policy in canceling her membership, adding fuel to the national debate over women's single-sex spaces and locker room policies in California.

As of now, Planet Fitness has not publicly addressed Gracie's allegations, nor has it clarified whether any disciplinary action was taken against the individual involved.