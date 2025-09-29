WNBA Officiating Is Embarrassing And It's Hijacking The Playoffs

With the WNBA Finals days away, the dominant storyline is the refs — with A'ja Wilson, Cheryl Reeve and others all crying foul.

Officiating has been a problem in the WNBA all season. But over the past week, it’s become an outright embarrassment — one that’s stealing the spotlight from an otherwise exciting postseason.

Instead of talking about the Indiana Fever's Cinderella playoff run, or A'ja Wilson's fourth MVP award or the league’s historic growth, we're talking about free throw disparities, blown calls, ejections, suspensions and coaches openly calling for a change in leadership.

It's beyond bad optics at this point. It's damaging the league.

Fever & Aces Get Chippy, A'ja Wilson Goes Off

Things reached a boiling point Sunday afternoon, when the Indiana Fever staved off elimination in Game 4 of the semifinals. The win forced a Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces. But the biggest story wasn't Indiana's performance.

It was, yet again, the officiating.

The Fever went to the line a whopping 34 times. The Aces? Just 11. Indiana forward Aliyah Boston shot 13 free throws by herself. That stat alone sparked an avalanche of outrage across social media and from players and coaches.

Wilson called the free throw discrepancy "very interesting" and pointed out that three of her teammates — NaLyssa Smith, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray — all finished the game with five fouls.

"I'm not saying we don't foul. Yeah, we foul here and there. But that's very interesting," Wilson said.

Aces coach Becky Hammon, though, didn't bother with subtlety.

"By interesting, you mean, ‘that’s sh*t,'" she said. "I'll say it. I have no brand."

And I'm not just picking on the Fever here. They, too, have fallen victim to poor officiating plenty of times — especially early in the season when Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were regularly getting clobbered with no whistle.

Cheryl Reeve Gets Suspended, Stephanie White Defends Her

Over the weekend, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was suspended for her actions and comments following a no-call that led to Napheesa Collier's injury in a semifinal game against Phoenix.

"I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating," Reeve said after the game. "It's bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinals playoff worthy is f*cking malpractice."

That quote (combined with her on-court explosion) cost Reeve one game. Her team, the No. 1 seed, was eliminated in Game 4 without her.

Even before Sunday's mess, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White said she supported Reeve and understood her frustration.

"I think that she made a lot of valid points," White said. "A lot of the same kind of conversations are happening. You know, it's happening from every team, from every franchise, from every coach, from every player.

"I think at some point, there has to be some accountability."

White has been fined this season for her own criticism of the refs. But she’s certainly not the only one.

Sophie Cunningham has been fined multiple times for her commentary. Caitlin Clark was fined just this month for an Instagram comment about the officiating. Angel Reese, Natasha Cloud and Kelsey Plum have all sounded off on officials this season, and the list of frustrated players goes on and on.

Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said the physicality in the league is "out of control" and warned it would "lead to fights" if the same level of contact were allowed in the NBA.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Brings The Same Ol' Platitudes

Back in July, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the concerns during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

"We hear the concerns. We take that employee input," she said. "Every play is reviewed. We spend hours and hours and hours. Obviously, we use that then to follow up with officials’ training. Consistency is important."

She added: "There are ramifications" when evaluations fall short — but didn’t specify what those are.

"It's something we need to continue to work on," Engelbert said. "As our game has evolved, so does our officiating. So we’re on it."

Respectfully: no, you’re not.

It's also worth noting that WNBA officials aren't full-time salaried employees like NBA refs. WNBA refs are paid per game and many also work college seasons. Both groups come through the same NBA Referee Operations pipeline, with scouting across levels and development in the G League.

The Game Shouldn't Be About The Refs

Every team, coach and player just wants consistency. Not perfection or special treatment or equal free throws every night. Just consistency.

And instead, the WNBA has allowed officiating to become the storyline of the postseason — overshadowing the talent, the growth of the league and even the games themselves.

This is a league entering a $2.2 billion media rights deal next season. A league expanding rapidly. A league in tense collective bargaining talks with players who are demanding more investment and professionalism.

Yet they can't even trust the officials not to blow a playoff game.

If the WNBA wants to be taken seriously — not just by fans, but by business partners, investors and national media — this has to get fixed. Vague promises and "we're on it!" won't cut it.

Game 5 between the Fever and Aces tips off Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The winner will head to the WNBA Finals to face the Phoenix Mercury.

There’s no shortage of storylines here: Injuries. Underdogs. MVPs. Former teammates looking for revenge. Two teams hoping for their first title in more than a decade.

Wouldn't it be nice if we could spend the week talking about all of that instead of the whistles?