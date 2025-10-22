The View's Sunny Hostin Warned Local Police Not To Target Black Son in Her 'All-White Neighborhood'

“I have brought him to the police and said, ‘He belongs to me. This is my son. Do not harass him. Do not stop him.’"

According to Sunny Hostin, she recently made a visit to her local police department to warn officers not to target her son because he’s black.

No, this isn’t satire.

While discussing the new Netflix documentary "The Perfect Neighbor" on The View, Hostin said the show reminded her of herself as a black mother.

"As a mother of black children, I know that black boys are not given the presumption of innocence and the presumption of youth," she said. "She’s calling the police and saying they’re trying to steal her car and they’re 11 years old. They don’t know how to drive."

"I have had to be in the position where I have gone to my local police department because I know my son is going to be training for the Junior Olympics, running around the neighborhood in an all-white neighborhood," she continued.

"I have brought him to the police and said, ‘He belongs to me. This is my son. Do not harass him. Do not stop him.’"

Oh.

Hostin did not say how the police responded to her warning. We can only imagine.

To be clear, Hostin never said the police had racially targeted her black son in her white neighborhood. She was simply warning them in case they had any ideas.

Of course, no one on set explained how ludicrous her actions were. Had there been a strong conservative on set – not the weak type like Alyssa Farah Griffin – perhaps a debate would have occurred. However, according to NewsBusters, not a single conservative had appeared on the show as of June.

Last week, Joy Behar said she’d like to see more conservatives appear on the set, but they’re too scared. "I think we should have more Republicans on the show," Behar said. "They’re scared of us."

I nominate SiriusXM radio host Stacy Washington. She is not afraid. And she would have made a fool out of Hostin’s little story Wednesday.