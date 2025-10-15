Joy Behar Says Republicans Are Afraid To Debate The Ladies Of 'The View'

“I think we should have more Republicans on the show," Behar said. “They’re scared of us."

A study last summer found that not a single conservative guest had appeared on "The View" in 2025. Meanwhile, the show featured names like Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX), Joe and Jill Biden, Hakeem Jeffries (NY), and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (IL).

According to co-host Joy Behar, it’s not the show’s fault. Behar said on Wednesday that conservatives are afraid to debate her and the other hosts.

"I think we should have more Republicans on the show," Behar said. "They’re scared of us."

Is that so?

Behar and the other hosts did not name any specific Republicans who were either afraid to come on the show or who rejected an invitation. If they had, it’s reasonable to expect that various Republicans and conservative media figures would have responded, as Clay Travis did, offering to appear for a debate:

Even though OutKick and "The View" have little in common, we are here to help. Last year, we asked our readers to nominate conservative voices to appear on the show, following a report that ABC News would attempt to bring more balance to the discussion.

Based on the finding of zero conservative guests in 2025, ABC News hasn't followed through on that mission.

Comedian Roseanne Barr received the most votes. Readers also nominated Clay Travis, Scott Jennings, Candace Owens, Kayleigh McEnany, Megyn Kelly, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Tomi Lahren, Michele Tafoya, Stacy Washington, Lisa Boothe, and Danica Patrick.

We are confident" The View" did not reach out to any of those women, or to Clay Travis and Scott Jennings, for an invitation. How do we know? Because each nominee would have wiped the floor with the cackling hens – especially Sunny Hostin, the nastiest of them all.

By the way, can you imagine what Roseanne would do to those women on set? Or Lisa Boothe, who holds a clear intellectual advantage over the co-hosts? Oh, and no one is looking to debate Danica Patrick, even with the numbers advantage.

Anyway, email me at robert.burack@OutKick.com about which conservative you'd like to see on "The View." I will email ABC News and the show's producer some of the best candidates.