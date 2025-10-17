EXCLUSIVE: Turning Point USA Calls For NBA To Fire Employee Who Mocked Charlie Kirk Assassination

TPUSA says a two-week suspension isn't enough for the NBA Entertainment employee who posted social media stories celebrating the assassination of their founder.

Turning Point USA is calling on the NBA to fire the employee who mocked the assassination of Charlie Kirk, saying a two-week suspension without pay is not enough.

Earlier this week, the NBA confirmed to OutKick that the project employee had been suspended for violating multiple league policies after posting social media stories celebrating Kirk's death. The posts, which appeared on Facebook and Instagram, called the conservative commentator a "terrible person," a "shithole" and mocked "thoughts and prayers" in the wake of his killing.

On Thursday, Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet issued the following statement to OutKick:

"The opinion of this team, and that of any decent American, is that if someone is morally depraved enough to celebrate the coldblooded assassination of an innocent husband and father, let alone an American hero like Charlie, then they deserve to be immediately fired. It’s an instant black eye to any employer who refuses to take action.

"This shouldn’t be newsworthy or exceptional. We hope the NBA doesn’t stop at suspension but goes the full distance and fires this individual, as they well deserve."

Kirk founded TPUSA, a nonprofit organization, in 2012. Based in Phoenix, the group focuses on promoting free markets, limited government and conservative values on high school and college campuses across the country.

OutKick first reported on Monday that the NBA was reviewing the posts, which prominently featured the league's logo in the employee's profile photo. The league later confirmed the two-week unpaid suspension on Wednesday.

OutKick reached out to the NBA for comment regarding TPUSA's statement but did not immediately receive a response.