EXCLUSIVE: NBA Suspends Employee Who Mocked Charlie Kirk Assassination On Social Media

The disciplinary action comes more than a week after the league confirmed to OutKick that it was “looking into" the matter.

The NBA has suspended a project employee for two weeks without pay after determining he violated league policy by posting social media posts celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

A league spokesperson confirmed the disciplinary action to OutKick on Wednesday, saying: "The project employee has been suspended without pay for two weeks for violating multiple NBA policies."

The decision comes nine days after OutKick first contacted the league on Oct. 6 and more than 24 hours after the publication of our original report detailing those comments.

The employee — whose name is being withheld — shared multiple Facebook and Instagram stories mocking Kirk’s death and calling him a "terrible person" and a "shithole." One screenshot showed a photo of Kirk from the @RogueDNC Instagram account with the caption, "What is Charlie Kirk’s legacy?"

The employee wrote: "Did absolutely nothing healthy for the world except spew dangerous rhetoric… There is no legacy… he was a terrible person (a shithole)." Another post read: "Oh I also forgot to include ‘thoughts and prayers’ LMAO."

The employee’s social media profile photo features the NBA logo, and his accounts identify him as working for NBA Entertainment.

The league initially told OutKick on Oct. 6 that it was "looking into" the matter but did not provide an update until Wednesday.

It remains unclear when the suspension began or whether any additional disciplinary measures are under consideration. OutKick has asked the NBA to clarify which specific policies were violated.