NBA Silent On Investigation Into Employee Who Allegedly Celebrated Charlie Kirk Assassination-Exclusive

The NBA said it was “looking into" social media posts from an employee mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The NBA confirmed last week that it was reviewing social media posts allegedly made by an employee celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. But, since then, the league has gone radio silent.

OutKick obtained screenshots of posts allegedly shared by an NBA Entertainment employee — whose name has been redacted — mocking Kirk’s death and calling him a "terrible person" and a "shithole." The posts appeared as temporary stories on Facebook and Instagram and have since expired.

In one screenshot, the employee shared a photo of Kirk from the "RogueDNC" Instagram account with the caption, "What is Charlie Kirk’s legacy?" As an apparent answer, he wrote: "Did absolutely nothing healthy for the world except spew dangerous rhetoric. The Hypocrites being loudest in the room… nothing new. There is no legacy… he was a terrible person (a shithole). No sympathy for someone who doesn’t believe in empathy."

Another post showed a black screen with the words: "Oh I also forgot to include ‘thoughts and prayers’ LMAO."

The employee’s social media profile photo prominently features the NBA logo, and his LinkedIn and social media accounts identify him as working for NBA Entertainment.

On Oct. 6, an NBA spokesperson confirmed to OutKick that the league was aware of the alleged posts and was reviewing the matter.

"[Redacted] is a project employee at NBA Entertainment. We were made aware today of social media posts that are being attributed to him and are looking into them," the spokesperson said.

OutKick followed up, asking for a timeline on the review and offering to delay publication to give the league time to complete it. As of Oct. 14, the league has not provided any further comment despite multiple follow-up emails.

We also reached out to the employee himself, but didn't receive a response.

It remains unclear whether the NBA — a league that prides itself on standing up against hate and violence — considers it acceptable for an employee to publicly celebrate the assassination of a political figure while displaying the league’s logo in his profile photo.

If the NBA began looking into this matter last Monday, as it told OutKick, the investigation has now stretched on for more than a week without any known resolution. OutKick will update this story should the NBA provide additional information or if the league shares what its investigation concludes.