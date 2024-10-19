Transgender Fad Is Allowing Disney, Others To Profit From Confused Children

The debate over transgender athletes competing in women's sports has reached a fever pitch in recent weeks, thanks mostly to some brave female volleyball players in the western part of the country. The latest example being the University of Nevada women's volleyball team, whose players voted not to compete against a biological male player on San Jose State.

Understandably and justifiably so. And even transgender individuals are campaigning for fairness in women's sports and universal acknowledgment of biological differences between sexes.

OutKick's Hailey Caronia spoke to Nicole Powers, one such transgender individual, who has highlighted the dangers of pushing transgender ideology on confused children. Something that's happening repeatedly with corporations and institutions pushing what Powers describes as a "fad of transness."

"The fad of transness is going to damage a lot of children," Powers said. "And they really need to go back to ways of longer therapy and also we need to remove the agenda that this is right, this is cool, this is natural, because it's not, it's hard, it's not…what your body is wanting, it's not the natural progression of your life."

Caronia asked Powers why there's been such an increase in trans-identifying young people, particularly men attempting to become women.

"Look around at every media outlet and cartoon, and the big ‘D,' Disney, I mean, you know, these are industries that are profiting off of youth confusion," Powers explained. "I think I attribute it to teachers, and I attribute it to role models. Someone had asked me, what are your five-year, ten year plans with what you're doing, are you going to go to schools? No, I don't want to be another figure, they have enough trans people they're hearing from, I'd rather talk to parents and do advocacy that way. But kids are seeing trans-ness and transgender everywhere, and that's what continuing to confuse kids."

Disney and other media companies are relentlessly progressive, and have made no secrets of their desire to inject that messaging into every aspect of their programming. Even movies or television shows targeted for children.

And it's preying on children in their most vulnerable states. Especially those confused about normal human development or their place in the world. We've seen the consequences of that, as well as adults in the sports world encouraging the nonsensical view that transgender athletes are at no significant advantage to female players. No matter how dangerous that view is.

We know that media, social media and peer groups are often the most important influences on a young person's life. All of those factors are influencing young men and women to believe that their problems can be solved by making permanent life-altering changes. Changes that have consequences they can't possibly understand.

But as long as there's profit and virtue in telling children that it's normal and even beneficial, left-wing media companies will continue selling that message. And they're doing it well.