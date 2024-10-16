Tulsi Gabbard, Sam Brown And More Show Up To Support Nevada Women's Volleyball

More support pours in for the University of Neva, Reno women's volleyball team as the players oppose their school's wish to compete against trans volleyball player Blaire Fleming and San Jose State University.

UNR's captain, Sia Liilii, bravely led the team in choosing not to play against SJSU.

READ: SJSU Volleyball's Brooke Slusser Speaks Out After Getting Online Threats Over Trans Lawsuit, Blaire Fleming

She stood up for the safety of her team by choosing not to play against Fleming.

Previously speaking with OutKick's Dan Zaksheske, Liilii shared the following: "The school released that statement without consulting our team at all. We were pretty upset that we were not made aware that a statement was going to come out."

"We were actually in Las Vegas preparing for our match against UNLV, our in-state rival," Liilii added. "It was a really frustrating time, especially because we were about to go and play a big game."

The Lady Wolf Pack so far has gained support from OutKick's Riley Gaines, SJSU's co-captain Brooke Slusser, legendary Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, and more.

Part of the growing support for Liilii and UNR has come from the highest rungs of government.

Liilii gave a special shout-out to U.S. Senate candidate and military vet Sam Brown, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard and United States senator from Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, for supporting UNR's women's volleyball team.

On Tuesday night, UNR played against Utah State, one of the five teams that backed out from playing against SJSU.

Liilii posted on X: "Thank you Sam Brown, Tulsi Gabbard, and Mark Wayne Mullin for showing your support at our match against Utah State tonight! #ProtectWomensSports"

The Reno Gazette-Journal shared more insight on Liilii's commitment to protecting women's sports against the inclusion of men, contrary to UNR and the NCAA's reluctance to take a stand against athletes like Fleming.

READ: University Of Nevada Says Forfeit Against SJSU 'Does Not Represent Position' Of School

"For us, it always came down to ... equal opportunity, fair play on the court," the team captain shared.

"Women have fought so hard to get to the point where we are, playing D1 volleyball and having matches like this," Liilii additionally told the outlet. "For someone who is a biological male to come in is not fair."

UNR's volleyball team has faced pushback for refusing to compete against SJSU. The university has backed off from supporting the women's decision not to play against the Spartans on Oct. 26, stating the team's vote does not reflect the institution's values.

"We decided that we're going to stand in solidarity with other teams that have already forfeited and that we wouldn't participate in a game that advances sex-based discrimination or injustice against female athletes," Liilii also said, speaking with Zaksheske.

UNR and Utah State, both part of the Mountain West Conference, faced off in a five-set battle on Tuesday night.

UNR ended Utah State's four-match winning streak.

"A well-deserved victory tonight for the Lady Wolf Pack volleyball team!" Sam Brown posted on social media. "These ladies are also winning on the issue of PROTECTING women’s sports. This is a matter of safety, fairness, and privacy. I hope all of Nevada and America join in standing with these brave young women."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com