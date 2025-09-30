Tommy Tuberville Supports Paul Finebaum Running For Alabama Senate

Tuberville added that Finebaum has “100 percent name ID in Alabama" and would have many powerful people behind his campaign.

On Monday, Paul Finebaum told OutKick in an exclusive interview that he is considering leaving ESPN to run for Senate in Alabama as a Republican. Current Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach who is running for governor, supports the idea.

"I've known Paul Finebaum a long time. He's smart and loves this country," Tuberville told Steve Bannon on Tuesday. "I think he'd be a force in the race if he decided to run for Senate."

Tuberville added that Finebaum has "100 percent name ID in Alabama" and would have many powerful people behind his campaign.

The senator said he supports people who don’t want to be in politics but want to help, which he believes describes Paul Finebaum.

Watch the segment below:

We concur.

Other than Nick Saban and select football alums, few people are more famous in Alabama than Paul Finebaum, who recently moved back to the state.

As Tuberville says, Finebaum would also have the backing of influential groups from day one. In addition, the longtime radio host is an ace communicator, a prerequisite for a career in politics in 2025.

For those unaware, Finebaum is a news junkie. His passion for politics and local news rivals his enthusiasm for the SEC and college football.

Check back to OutKick for more coverage of our sit-down with Paul Finebaum.