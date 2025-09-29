Paul Finebaum Is One Person ESPN Could Not Replace | Bobby Burack

It would likely take multiple personalities to fill the Finebaum role at ESPN.

In an exclusive interview with OutKick’s Clay Travis, Paul Finebaum said he is "considering" leaving ESPN to run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican.

Finebaum said the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk caused him to reassess his priorities. "It’s hard to describe, not being involved in politics, how that affected me and tens of millions of people all over this country. It was an awakening."

As Travis noted, Alabama is expected to have an open Senate seat with current senator and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville running for governor.

Finebaum added that he voted for Donald Trump last November, but ESPN "tells [me] not to discuss that."

The 70-year-old radio host is a savvy media veteran who understands leverage. But his comments don’t read like a bargaining tactic. One doesn’t criticize their employer on a platform like OutKick simply for a raise. And openly declaring himself a Republican comes with grave personal costs at the network. Ask Sage Steele and Sam Ponder.

Put simply, ESPN should take Finebaum’s remarks about leaving sports and running for office seriously.

Of course, no talent is indispensable at ESPN. The network is bigger than any one person and faces no real mainstream competition on television. In fact, there’s an argument ESPN overpaid Stephen A. Smith at $20 million a year, considering First Take would remain the top-rated sports show in its timeslot no matter who it features.

Still, Finebaum is one of ESPN’s more important figures. His daily radio program is a Southern institution. Callers like "Legend" are more recognizable in SEC circles than some credentialed reporters. ESPN also built the SEC Network around Finebaum and features him prominently on Get Up, First Take, and the Sunday morning SportsCenter.

In today’s media landscape, personalities with devoted niche followings are often harder to replace than broadly familiar hosts. Unlike prominent studio hosts, Finebaum’s fame isn’t based on the platform ESPN gave him. It’s based on the trust and relationships he’s built with his audience over decades.

"Whatever you think of Paul, that will be a MASSIVE microphone and seat to fill across the SEC," said On3’s Nick Kosko.

That’s especially true for ESPN, now in year two of a 10-year, $3 billion deal with the SEC. All in all, Finebaum is one of the few ESPN personalities with singular influence, along with Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit.

Further, it would likely take multiple personalities to fill the Finebaum role entirely. For one, there aren’t many commentators capable of hosting a four-hour daily radio and television simulcast. And most SEC voices lack the overall notoriety for the main ESPN channel.

A name to watch is Josh Pate. Pate is arguably the most popular college football podcaster, has ties to the SEC, and makes regular appearances on Get Up. Still, Pate has built an impressive business portfolio without corporate backing and may want to keep parts of his brand independent, given that’s where the most money is to be made.

Elsewhere, we expect Finebaum’s intolerant colleagues like Elle Duncan and Mina Kimes to begin backstage politicking against him for his interview with OutKick. Kimes has likely already expressed to management how Finebaum’s support for Trump makes her "feel."

But make no mistake: ESPN management knows the value of Paul Finebaum and the lack of value most others bring. The question is whether Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has the backbone to support Finebaum as he considers a Senate run.

Finally, props to Finebaum for admitting he voted for Donald Trump. Public figures should not have to hide if they have conservative views, as so many feel they have to. It's okay to agree with the other half of the country.

Finebaum is also the second top ESPN personality to appear on OutKick and speak candidly about his experiences at the company this year, Michael Wilbon being the other. We expect to continue these conversations.