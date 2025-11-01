Stephen A. Smith Gives OutKick Confusing Response To Race Bait Comments On Fired Dolphins GM | Bobby Burack

Friday morning, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith warned the Miami Dolphins that their firings "better not stop" with just general manager Chris Grier. Smith then mentioned Grier's race during his remarks.

"This is BS," Smith said about Grier's firing. "It was about Tua (Tagovailoa) it was about Mike McDaniel. And the brother gets fired first?"

"All I know is this: I better hear Mike McDaniel's name today."

It would appear, based on the segment, Smith tried to imply that the Dolphins chose to fire the one black person involved in the quarterback, head coach, and general manager operation — the latter of whom Smith called "the brother."

But, see, that's a bit puzzling. Mike McDaniel is biracial. He has a black father and a white mother. He is often listed among black coaches when people at ESPN complain about the lack of them in the NFL. Moreover, Smith recently referred to Patrick Mahomes as a "black quarterback." Mahomes, like McDaniel, has a black father and white mother.

It is conceivable that Smith was not aware of McDaniel's background. Outlets like MSNBC and Deadspin have previously and erroneously referred to McDaniel as "white" during their own race-baits. For clarification, OutKick asked Stephen A. this question directly on Thursday via text message.

He responded to me as follows:

"I didn’t imply a damn thing. I said what I said, and I meant it. I’m fully aware McDaniel is black. What I said was that I didn’t like the fact that they fired the Brother — without making sure McDaniel went with him.

"Don’t waste my time coming to me with implications. I said what I said. I meant it, and I’m not backing up from it.

Grier should be gone!

So should McDaniel!

"Simple and plain."

His reply did not explain why he would mention Grier's skin color. We understand wanting the team to fire both the head coach and GM simultaneously. I happen to agree with that. But Smith didn't say that. He called out the firing of a black GM and implied the people who kept their jobs weren't black. (Note: Tua is of Samoan descent.)

It’s also worth noting the tone of Smith’s reply is fairly aggressive. For background, Smith is likely upset with me right now because I recently exposed his new grift. Well, actually, Jason Whitlock was the first to expose it, pointing out several illogicalities, exaggerations, and lies in his memoir. Put bluntly, Smith created a fabricated history of himself and wrote a memoir based on it.

What I've noticed about Stephen A. is that he is not a serious person. His opinions and stories vary based on the audience — whether he's on ESPN, Fox News, CNN, HBO, or The View. He plays conservatively on some networks. On others, he plays liberal. When on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo and Bill O'Reilly, Smith plays the moderate to their respective liberal and conservative perspectives. On ESPN, Smith is all about race. (He has to keep up with Ryan Clark.)

Notably, ahead of last year's election, Smith cited a poll showing Trump’s growing support among black men during an appearance on Fox News. Days later, he apologized after people whom he refers to as the "black community" didn't like it.

"I’m fully aware that I have been in the news the last few days after comments I made on Fox News’ "Hannity" last week," Smith said. "Quite a few were offended, as my words were interpreted as associating support for Trump by the black community with all the legal issues he’s facing. For that, I sincerely apologize."

In other words, he "sincerely apologized" for referencing a poll that proved accurate after the election because it upset the wrong people.

He has done this a few times since. So much so, I predicted that he would go on a similar apology tour after several black commentators criticized his coverage of Rep. Jasmine Crockett. For background, Smith questioned whether Crockett was more interested in viral headlines than lawmaking after she called President Trump a "piece of shit." Afterward, Smith played audio clips from Black Lives Matter activists, podcast hosts, and former MSNBC contributors who accused him of "disrespecting" black women.

He first said he wouldn't "back down" (sound familiar?). I responded by predicting that he would: A) apologize and B) try to make up for it by coming across as if he's auditioning for MSNBC or BET.

Since my prediction, Smith has:

– Apologized to Crockett, calling her a "sister."

– Apologized to Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama for reasons unknown.

– Appeared on CNN with Laura Coates, challenging anyone who thinks he is conservative to hear his liberal opinions.

– Backtracked on his previous support for Trump deploying the National Guard.

– Challenged LeBron James to be more supportive of black journalists.

– Blamed Trump for the NBA gambling investigation, despite the investigation predating Trump.

Has he apologized enough yet? Has he made up for daring to hold a black female congresswoman accountable yet? Is there more to come?

Smith so badly wants to be taken seriously on topics involving politics, race, and even football. Yet, as he continues to show, he doesn't know much about anything other than professional basketball.

His comments about Grier were illogical. His explanation to OutKick made even less sense. However, as long as the remarks don't upset anyone connected to Black Lives Matter or Jasmine Crockett, don't expect him to clarify.