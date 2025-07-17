Trump To Cut Funding From Hospitals Performing 'Gender-Affirming Care' On Minors: REPORT

According to a report from National Review, Trump is taking the next step against the dangerous practice.

During his campaign for president, Donald Trump promised that two of his biggest objectives were to end men competing in women's sports and the barbaric practice of providing children with life-altering medications and surgery in the name of gender ideology. So far, he's held true to both.

According to National Review, "The Department of Health and Human Services will soon begin the rule-making process to prohibit the federal government from directly funding sex-trait modifications for minors through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)."

According to a White House official, hospitals that participate in Medicare and Medicaid – the federally-funded health insurance plans – will not be permitted to administer puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or gender-transition surgeries to minors. Trump is taking a stand against what the left generally calls "gender-affirming care," since the "science" that they use to defend the practices increasingly shows that "transitioning" minors have negative long-term consequences.

This follows a study by the HHS that showed "gender-affirming care" is supported by "very weak evidence," and can in some cases cause "irreversible harm."

President Trump signed an executive order on January 28 titled "Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation" and it now appears that the federal government is taking steps to make sure that it is followed by hospitals across the United States.

OutKick has made its position on the transgender issue very clear. Adults who wish to mutilate their bodies are free to do so. However, men cannot turn into women and shouldn't be permitted access to their sports and private spaces. Children are not capable of making these life-altering decisions, and thus they should not be subjected to these potentially harmful procedures.

The fact that Democrats and far-left radicals are angry about either shows just how out-of-touch they are with both reality and the vast majority of U.S. citizens. Polls overwhelmingly show that Americans don't believe men should compete in women's sports or that children should be subjected to gender-transition "treatment."

The people voted for Trump, in part, because of his stance on both of these issues. Thus, he's just doing his duty as an elected official by following through on his promises.